“Some things are bigger than basketball. This is a global situation and we need to make sure we follow the guidance and direction of the experts and health officials. While we are disappointed of not being able to play this event — especially for [senior point guard] Zavier [Simpson] and [senior center] Jon [Teske]. We need to stay bonded together during this time. We want everyone to stay safe and take precautions to protect yourselves and loved ones. We are a Michigan family ... forever.”

— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on Twitter following the cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament.