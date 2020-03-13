The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 13
Tweets of the day
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
There will be no March Madness, no NCAA Tournament, and no Final Four in 2020. https://t.co/hzsLDCovM9— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020
Juwan Howard, Jon Teske and Isaiah Livers react from Indy to the #B1GTourney cancellation: pic.twitter.com/YYgrdSiq2p— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 12, 2020
Unprecedented events call for unprecedented measures.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2020
Reacting to today’s news.👇 pic.twitter.com/ej6WOUbGV2
Farewell to @Xaviersimpson3. Incredible and unforgettable career— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 12, 2020
-Most games played & winningest player in school history
-Two-time All-Big Ten
-1,000+ pts and 500+ assists
-B1G All-Defense
-3 Sweet 16 appearances
-2 B1G Tourney titles
-National title game appearance#NFL pic.twitter.com/8ybj1wxDiK
"These are the teaching moments right now."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2020
- @JohnBeilein shared some thoughts on the unprecedented circumstances surrounding college basketball: pic.twitter.com/ikUKbqulVY
The Big Ten released the following statement regarding the cancellation of both conference and non-conference competition: pic.twitter.com/99q1EqEa5k— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2020
Thank you. I don’t even know what to say. So I’ll say thank you Michigan, Coach Beilein and Coach Howard for everything you’ve done for me son!!!! We truly appreciate it. #GoBlue💙💛Ⓜ️〽️— Coach Q. (@coachq7) March 12, 2020
😢💔😢💔😢💔😢💔😢💔 https://t.co/JYgI2rFt8R
Unprecedented times. Cancelations: Men and women March Madness, Frozen Four, Wrestling, College World Series, College Softball World Series, Tennis, Lax, golf, Beach Volleyball, Outdoor Track/Field. Daunting list. Seniors in all of these sports are done unless waivers given.— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 12, 2020
So now everything is canceled as far as Big Ten sports go. No tournaments, no games. No on- or off-campus recruiting.— Matt Pargoff (@MaizeBlueNews) March 12, 2020
Michigan also announced no practices, which wasn’t in the Big Ten statement that only talked about competitions, but may be included in the conference’s shutdown
Statement from Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nkAMfUQ6Aj— Kurt Svoboda (@ksvoboda) March 12, 2020
A Selection Sunday with no tournament?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2020
John Beilein wants to see it happen: pic.twitter.com/3BN0NKNREO
The last three Battle 4 Atlantis champs:— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 12, 2020
Villanova (2017-18) - national champs
Virginia (2018-19) - national champs
Michigan (2019-20) ...
Hand over the 🏆 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jWWM2vQE0k
As the college sports world faces the shock of no March Madness, it should be noted that the Big Ten’s decision includes the cancellation of all spring sports.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 12, 2020
Michigan softball, baseball, gymnastics and tennis are just a few of the U-M teams that were off to promising starts.
this hurts my heart. https://t.co/eIF2QtR81t— * (@_elbowz_) March 12, 2020
I just don’t understand the downside of postponing the tournament, and re-visiting the situation in a couple weeks.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020
I’ll save my perfect bracket for next year. Keep your $1 million, @WarrenBuffett.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 12, 2020
Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020
“Seniors, if they want, should have another year. Special permission on scholarship numbers for an unprecedented circumstance. Next year only.”
The @NCAA should consider the following steps— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) March 12, 2020
1) Grant Bonus Year to Winter and Spring athletes that apply (Hardship)
2) Provide waiver to go over scholarship allotment for each sport where Athletes apply for Bonus Year
3) Share financial cost
4) Remove Bonus Year from Title 9
I really hope the NCAA gives graduating seniors the option to return for one more year.— Alex Sims (@WLNSAlexSims) March 12, 2020
All remaining Division 1 college basketball tournaments have officially been canceled pic.twitter.com/C0i8z3Lup2— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 12, 2020
The #B1G is effectively in a recruiting dead period for “the foreseeable future.” pic.twitter.com/p2q5gVjToY— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) March 12, 2020
After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games and all associated events. More details on https://t.co/8739cEQ7IK. pic.twitter.com/9hx8PH522K— McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) March 12, 2020
Excited to join @UMichFootball staff! Looking forward to winning a @B1Gfootball Championship. Go Blue!— Joe Staab (@CoachStaab) March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
Is the next time I hoop gonna be college 😐— Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) March 12, 2020
I never thought toilet paper was gonna be the one thing flying off shelves, but other than TP, if you are stuck in your house for 14 days, what is the ONE thing you need, and couldn't live without?— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) March 12, 2020
For me...bacon. @Andy_Staples @PShuck @SXMCollege @HorowitzJason @BenHartsock
Be Safe out there! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Shaun Nua (@CoachNua) March 12, 2020
I’m devestated that I won’t be able to cover events. I can only imagine how recruits feel. 😢— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 12, 2020
Hard to describe what it’s like not being able to pour our everything into a final run...we had something special. To the best group of seniors- you’ve left a legacy more impactful than a trophy. You’ve taught us what it means to be a true Michigan man #forevergoblue pic.twitter.com/ckzPn9Xz2V— Strauss Mann (@Goaliemann31) March 12, 2020
Agreed. Thanks to all the families who make us one of theirs every weekend in Section 20 at @YostIceArena Thanks to the boys of @umichhockey who give their all for us fans every night on the ice! We walk through these crazy times together... #GoBlue https://t.co/75W1RqdfLS— Yost Usher (@YostUsher) March 12, 2020
IT'S #B1GTourney GAMEDAY!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 12, 2020
🆚: Rutgers
📍: Indianapolis, Ind.
🏟: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
🕛: Noon
📊: https://t.co/utYlKyad5U
📺: https://t.co/Z7Ms7MSOmQ
📻: https://t.co/81Gynh1Hph#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/KT5rP5swUj
For YOU. pic.twitter.com/T7fyJ2UHEJ— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
Get up everyone! It’s a B1G GAMEDAY! #LetsRage 〽️🔥— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 12, 2020
Sources: Thursday's Big Ten Tournament games in Indianapolis are still on as scheduled with no fans in attendance.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 12, 2020
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: NCAA Tournament Cancelled, Along With all Michigan, Big Ten Sporting Events
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Big Ten Tournament Cancelled
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Cancels its Annual Pro Day Tomorrow
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Reactions and Responses to the Coronavirus' Impact on U-M and NCAA Athletics
• MGoBlue.com: Big Ten, Michigan Cancel Remainder of Winter and Spring Sports Seasons
