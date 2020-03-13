News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 13

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Some things are bigger than basketball. This is a global situation and we need to make sure we follow the guidance and direction of the experts and health officials. While we are disappointed of not being able to play this event — especially for [senior point guard] Zavier [Simpson] and [senior center] Jon [Teske]. We need to stay bonded together during this time. We want everyone to stay safe and take precautions to protect yourselves and loved ones. We are a Michigan family ... forever.”
— Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on Twitter following the cancellation of the Big Ten Tournament.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: NCAA Tournament Cancelled, Along With all Michigan, Big Ten Sporting Events

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Big Ten Tournament Cancelled

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Cancels its Annual Pro Day Tomorrow

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Reactions and Responses to the Coronavirus' Impact on U-M and NCAA Athletics

• MGoBlue.com: Big Ten, Michigan Cancel Remainder of Winter and Spring Sports Seasons

