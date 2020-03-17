The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 17
Tweets of the day
Broncos, OL Graham Glasgow agree to four-year, $44M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/JMHgJak1ho— NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020
The Grind Don’t Stop pic.twitter.com/xoe8KtASDm— Pierre Brooks II (@nba_pbj) March 16, 2020
Got a Michigan recruiting question? Mention me, and it could be featured in this week's mailbag! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZkhSGi6aii— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 16, 2020
To the #UMalumni and all those who are on the front lines battling the #COVID19 pandemic around the globe: thank you for all you're doing.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 16, 2020
Know someone who deserves a shout-out? Tag them in a reply. pic.twitter.com/nq5z1SSvOE
Corona may limit us to work from home...... but don’t think we’re sleeping! 2019 is over but the lessons learned live on! 2020 we won’t be so kind to beat ourselves ...— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) March 17, 2020
The BluePrint is out! We have only☝🏽 thing on our 〽️ind! #ARealOne pic.twitter.com/OXdtM20S5H
Here's every @bigten school's best recruit since 2000.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 16, 2020
Which program are you most impressed by? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9HW7TTYtwc
Forever, Go Blue. pic.twitter.com/1TPqkORX2a— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2020
Words cannot express my thanks, appreciation for X and Jon! We will ALWAYS be family!#GoBlue https://t.co/qGoAbBw3h4— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 16, 2020
Our hearts are heavy, but full. @Sean_Bormet #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EUv5AyUfp1— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 13, 2020
ᴛʜᴀɴᴋ ʏᴏᴜ to this special group of Seniors!#GoBlue〽 pic.twitter.com/Vl4TtLX2MJ— Michigan Cheer 🏆🏆 (@UMichSpirit) March 16, 2020
Okay, friends.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 16, 2020
In these trying times we want to remain positive and shine a light on fellow Wolverines.
Brighten our days with your 3rd picture on your phone. 👇#ForeverGoBlue #BiggerThan pic.twitter.com/o18vCWEvJJ
Appreciate you X!!!!!!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/oJvTtQaRlo— Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) March 15, 2020
How ironic that your dad was my favorite!! #respect #sweetness #buildyourlegend #interceptwines #goblue https://t.co/ueIkNLsv14— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) March 16, 2020
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Dead Period Could Help, Hurt With These Top Michigan Targets
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Trip Down Memory Lane: U-M's NCAA Tournament Appearances Through The Years
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan A Top Option For Rivals250 WR Cristian Dixon
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Reflects On First Season As Michigan's Head Coach
• Andrew Kahn, MLive: NCAA explains why March Madness was canceled, not postponed or altered
