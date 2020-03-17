News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 17

Clayton Sayfie
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Words cannot express my thanks, appreciation for X and Jon! We will ALWAYS be family! #GoBlue"
— Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard, sending a message on Twitter about his outgoing seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Dead Period Could Help, Hurt With These Top Michigan Targets

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Trip Down Memory Lane: U-M's NCAA Tournament Appearances Through The Years

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan A Top Option For Rivals250 WR Cristian Dixon

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Juwan Howard Reflects On First Season As Michigan's Head Coach

Andrew Kahn, MLive: NCAA explains why March Madness was canceled, not postponed or altered

