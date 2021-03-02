TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 2

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 2
Michigan On TV
Sport: Men's Basketball vs. Illinois
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Tweets Of The Day
It STARTS & STOPS with it!#GoBlue #Culture pic.twitter.com/TL0RzrCqqM— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 1, 2021
Michigan is an 8.5-point home favorite over Illinois Tuesday night, per @BSSportsbook— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 1, 2021
Michigan fans right now pic.twitter.com/dM3CvkCxl6— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) February 27, 2021
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/b3f1YtT4VH— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 2, 2021
Franz Wagner is also shooting 50% from three over his last five games. Heating up at the right time. https://t.co/jUJTM6Scui— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 1, 2021
#Sturdyfor30 Previewing the titanic battle between Illinois and Michigan with @CSayf23 of @TheWolverineMag https://t.co/7PSjQzlFrh— Brad Sturdy (@Sturdy32) March 2, 2021
A message to America:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 2, 2021
This is March. https://t.co/mxRzUcwwDZ
Michigan Twitter getting some love from @BarstoolBigCat and @PFTCommenter on @PardonMyTake for raiding the replies of opponents’ final score tweets 😂😂@BarstoolUofM @bluebyninety @swankywolverine @bensilbermangfx pic.twitter.com/5crWWyAoic— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 1, 2021
Kwity Paye reminds me of a young Terrell Suggs. There. I said it.— Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) March 1, 2021
Hunter and Franz probably: https://t.co/KzngAaE2Xa pic.twitter.com/yP4bKFNGEf— /r/MichiganWolverines (@UM_Wolvereddit) March 1, 2021
“Ben Mason is the best pure fullback” in the Draft — Mel Kiper from ESPN call— angelique (@chengelis) March 1, 2021
〽️🏀 🔁 ✌️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/THoGuffGTO— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 1, 2021
Having my name shouted out on @PardonMyTake ✅— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) March 1, 2021
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Illinois' Brad Underwood – ‘No Big Ten Championship Means Much’
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Previewing A Huge Week For Michigan Basketball, More
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: U-M Rises To No. 2 In Today's Top 25, Narrows The Voting Margin On Gonzaga
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Listen: Clayton Sayfie Previews Michigan-Illinois With Orange & Blue News
• Seth Davis, The Athletic: Michigan to the top: The Wolverines are Seth Davis’ new No. 1 team in his top 25
