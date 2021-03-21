The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 21
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Penn State
Sport: Women's Lacrosse
When: 10:00 AM ET
Channel: ESPNU
***
What: Michigan @ Penn State
Sport: Women's Soccer
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Michigan (in San Antonio, Tex.)
Sport: Women's Basketball
When: 3:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
Tweets of the day
Mike Smith's first career postseason game was historic.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 20, 2021
His first career #MarchMadness game wasn't too shabby, either.
6-12
18 points
4 rebounds
5 assists
1 steal@Ayeyoomike__ // @umichbball pic.twitter.com/2MAd5TDyvr
Moving on#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/P8rhOcqGpF— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 21, 2021
Read all about how today’s win went down:— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2021
🗞: https://t.co/2ekD5SzhSf#GoBlue 〽️🏀
March 21, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 21, 2021
BIG TIME shout out to the Purdue Athletic Department Staff for an outstanding job of hosting our First Round game today. #firstclass #respect #BoilerUp #goblue 〽️— Jay Steven Smith (@coachjaysmith45) March 20, 2021
Big round 1 win! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i5Uh7b33CE— Wolverine Sports TV (@WolvSportsTV) March 20, 2021
No madness so far today ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/g2SdGEAWvx— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 20, 2021
I've always believed that the Round of 32 is one of the most fascinating rounds of the NCAA Tournament. So much changes with one more win. Sunday and Monday will be great theater.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2021
Kenpom has Michigan as a six-point favorite over LSU and gives the Wolverines a 72% chance to come out victorious.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 20, 2021
College Basketball. Where the unexpected becomes the ordinary.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2021
For the third time, @umichbball is a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Here's a look at their Round of 64 foe, a veteran Texas Southern team that has won 15 of 16.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) March 20, 2021
No streaming today, so catch the broadcast on one of our fantastic @LearfieldAudio affiliates: https://t.co/Gd0V8OWxb1 pic.twitter.com/jwKrtbqu9x
We've got your Saturday plans right here 🙌— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 20, 2021
Which team is picking up a W today? pic.twitter.com/RUlghb0cTS
You know what's awesome?— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2021
We get to watch an entire day of March Madness today. pic.twitter.com/NA89Mvl2jf
Two questions ⬇️— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 20, 2021
How far do you have @umichbball going in The Dance? 📝
And do you agree with @TheAndyKatz's analysis of the Wolverines' path? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pZHCWeB19w
Be sure to check out the @umichhail Instagram today! We have a takeover of the account where we’ll share our favorite Crisler memories, answer questions, and follow our teams as they take on March Madness. Let’s go! 〽️🔥— Maize Rage - B1G Champs 🏆 (@MaizeRageUM) March 20, 2021
Today's starting lineup 🆚 Illinois— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 20, 2021
⌚️ Noon
📺 Big Ten Network+
💻 https://t.co/7IN6dZrh5R
📊 https://t.co/AwYnw73n37#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/MCdL4TJtS8
In the first three weeks of the season, and especially yesterday, sophomore first baseman Jimmy Obertop has proven to be a big hitter and a leader on and off the field for @umichbaseball.https://t.co/zo7UiJ634D— Michigan Daily Sports (@theblockm) March 20, 2021
Junior @wojcik_natalie is the 2021 Big Ten Vault Champion earning a perfect 10.0!— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) March 21, 2021
The second of her career.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/psmoaJVKmP
After one complete rotation. Moving to the beam.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/YIbYLOKh6v— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) March 20, 2021
A second #GoBlue national title in a matter of minutes! 〽️〽️ https://t.co/jyx2fwR2fZ— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) March 20, 2021
Olivia Carter swims to the top seed in the 200-yard Butterfly final (1:53.19). She'll swim for the title tonight. #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 20, 2021
Maggie MacNeil makes her third final of the meet, posting the third-best time this morning in the 100 Freestyle (47.34). She'll go for another gold tonight. #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 20, 2021
📍 PINNED. Updated ESPN3 Links.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 20, 2021
Mat 1: https://t.co/JMnV6xwWhI
Mat 2: https://t.co/TZrxKUGKpd
Mat 3: https://t.co/iFezJHQwba
Mat 4: https://t.co/EOw9f6eTG9 pic.twitter.com/QYnETdEhAz
Massa (174) will kick things off for us in the consolation semis, vs Cal Poly's Bernie Truax, on deck Mat 1.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 20, 2021
WATCH: https://t.co/JMnV6xOx9g
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Takes Down Texas Southern, 82-66, in the NCAA Tournament
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan's NCAA Tournament win Over Texas Southern
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball, the 3-2-1: Good Enough — 'Better' Needed
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Staying Alive, and Cherishing Every Minute
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook