 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play LSU Monday in the second round.
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-21 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 21

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Penn State

Sport: Women's Lacrosse

When: 10:00 AM ET

Channel: ESPNU

***

What: Michigan @ Penn State

Sport: Women's Soccer

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

***

What: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Michigan (in San Antonio, Tex.)

Sport: Women's Basketball

When: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Quote of the day

“They [Jackson and Williams] did a tremendous job out there to help us. Zeb is a hard worker and wants to be out there helping us all the time. He wakes up at 7 and 8 AM every day and gets shots up, and that really shows his character. He’ll be a tremendous player for Michigan. Zeb showed a little bit today with what he has in his game.”
— Michigan fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith following yesterday's win over Texas Southern
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Takes Down Texas Southern, 82-66, in the NCAA Tournament

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan's NCAA Tournament win Over Texas Southern

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball, the 3-2-1: Good Enough — 'Better' Needed

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: Staying Alive, and Cherishing Every Minute

• Michigan vs. Texas Southern Highlights

---

