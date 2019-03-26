Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-26 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 26

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Txvpv12ia4etdgqaqedm
Michigan will face Texas Tech Thursday night.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

"I’m pleased that to so many Michigan fans and alums, basketball is relevant in their life because of the last decade. It’s really neat to see. I expect in Anaheim a lot of them will show up and support us"
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Andrew Hussey, Looking Ahead To Michigan Basketball's Sweet 16 Game Against Texas Tech

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein - NCAA Tournament Success Is The Ultimate Goal

• Austin Fox, U-M Is One Of Just Four Teams To Have Made The Last Three Sweet Sixteens

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2021 OL Cullen Montgomery Recaps U-M Offer

• Austin Fox, Isaiah Livers — Simpson Is The 'Key To Us Getting A National Championship'

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball-Jordan Poole Earned Reggie Miller's Respect

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 LB Bangally Kamara Talks First U-M Visit

• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'Keep pushing': Suspended Michigan RB Chris Evans finds himself on outside looking in

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}