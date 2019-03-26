The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
"His love of football comes out at practice, and that's great for all of us."— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2019
We have two new coaches on the offensive side of the ball, and they're excited to work with each other. @Coach_BenMcD on the energy @Coach_Gattis brings... #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TP62ryxDWw
March 25, 2019
#SpeedInSpace, feat. @Coach_Gattis and Co. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y7UXjGYFgw— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 25, 2019
@UMichFootball DT and top #NFLDraft prospect Rashan Gary shares what sets him apart and which NFL players he models his game after. Think he has what it takes to be a top 10 pick?— NFL (@NFL) March 25, 2019
It'll be the nation's No. 1 defense vs. the No. 2 defense late Thursday night.@Xaviersimpson3, as @BTNJourney spotlighted earlier this year, is the "pitbull" behind @umichbball's stingy d.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 25, 2019
Fueled by @Gatorade#MarchMadness x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/S4xKC9Ceag
With the #NFLDraft officially a month away, we're flashing it back to 1998.#RaiderNation | @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/jlLsK19nms— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) March 25, 2019
Michigan hosts San Jose State Tuesday & Wednesday this week (4 p.m. both days). Free admission for youth 18 & under. Check out all of this season's promotions: https://t.co/fAkFwuOC7R #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/idbt8rqptO— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 25, 2019
Congrats again to senior captain @nicolemunger10 on joining the 1,000-point club...what a career! #goblue pic.twitter.com/lkVfUO0JkC— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 25, 2019
Six-for-six on the final day ✔️— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 25, 2019
Three 3x All-Americans ✔️
Fifth place finish at NCAAs ✔️
Congrats on a great season @umichwrestling!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gLbPvG3hci
NEWS: @MikeBottom named 2018-19 @bigten Women's Swimming Coach of the Year!— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 25, 2019
MORE: https://t.co/AmVNGFjxjb#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lRbbqT8EnZ
We are excited to host one of the four NCAA Regional sites and will welcome @uclagymnastics @BamaGymnastics @HuskersWGym @PennStateWGYM @OhioStateWGYM @WVUGymnastics @IlliniWGym and @CMUGymnastics pic.twitter.com/WSJlAaIz1T— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) March 25, 2019
FINAL: No. 8 Michigan 16, Niagara 5@kane_maggie and Daly both record hat tricks in the victory.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/RmJNg3N3VP— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) March 25, 2019
Rooftop vibes. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FEfDY6lbCr— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 26, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, Looking Ahead To Michigan Basketball's Sweet 16 Game Against Texas Tech
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein - NCAA Tournament Success Is The Ultimate Goal
• Austin Fox, U-M Is One Of Just Four Teams To Have Made The Last Three Sweet Sixteens
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2021 OL Cullen Montgomery Recaps U-M Offer
• Austin Fox, Isaiah Livers — Simpson Is The 'Key To Us Getting A National Championship'
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball-Jordan Poole Earned Reggie Miller's Respect
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 LB Bangally Kamara Talks First U-M Visit
• Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'Keep pushing': Suspended Michigan RB Chris Evans finds himself on outside looking in
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook