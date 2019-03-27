The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 27
Tweets of the Day:
Take a look back at the @umichbball 64-49 win over The Florida Gators. pic.twitter.com/cMKsmt5wny— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 26, 2019
F A M I L Y— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 26, 2019
Ready to do more in Anaheim this week!! #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/PXzHo62krd
Going Going Back Back To Cali Cali#GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/0pDozAeYGZ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 26, 2019
LET’S GO BOYS! — @_iggy_braz #GoBlue x #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/lrqSv0CSaa— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 26, 2019
1-10, how much do you love this helmet? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aKGCHwqfLO— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 27, 2019
Saturdays are won when!?!? pic.twitter.com/5VOqWPpHvc— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2019
Eight in a row! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vmk9o4CkGO— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) March 26, 2019
Back at it this week! 👊#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2aJczxVRjk— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 26, 2019
No. 8 @UMichWLAX took down Niagara yesterday, 16-5 to remain undefeated at a perfect 12-0!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 26, 2019
Check out the highlights ⬇️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gXMxZ4rAdE
We’re one week away from @UMichSpirit’s Family and Friends performance!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 26, 2019
Come out to Cliff Keen and see the squad on Tuesday April 2 at 7 P.M. for FREE! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/oKexBRlmSC
ICYMI: It was a Senior Day win over Indiana for @UMichWaterPolo on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/LGh2pLVhfj— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 26, 2019
How far will @umichbball make it in #MarchMadness? 👀@TheAndyKatz lays out what the Wolverines need to do to continue their run: pic.twitter.com/VKpxCk1MYh— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 26, 2019
Michigan baseball vs. San Jose State will now take place as a doubleheader on Wednesday (March 27). The teams will play two seven-inning games beginning at 4 p.m.https://t.co/08UNAPZNew #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cS77u4OJYj— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 26, 2019
.@halthome30 joined @kateflaherty24 as the only players in school history to earn multiple All-Region honors. https://t.co/eBkt8RveAg #goblue pic.twitter.com/10E6xe0xKT— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 26, 2019
No one brings the energy or fun like @daniellerauchy...happy birthday to this awesome freshman! #goblue pic.twitter.com/otmNbHtqiR— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 26, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Andrew Hussey, ESPN's Mel Kiper Discusses Michigan Football's Draft Prospects
• Austin Fox, Notable Departures, Position Changes On U-M's Updated 2019 Spring Roster
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Is Eli Brooks The Wolverines’ Outlier?
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: How Michigan Can Solve Texas Tech's Top-Ranked Defense
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Defensive Line
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Ohio OG Terah Edwards Recaps U-M Visit
• Austin Fox, Jim Harbaugh, Ed Warinner Provide Lengthy Updates On U-M's Spring Practices
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M In A Great Spot With Miller Moss
• Andrew Kahn, MLIve.com: The Sweet 16 field is elite, so Michigan will have to be also
---
