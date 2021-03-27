The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 27
Michigan on TV
What: Indiana @ Michigan
Sport: Men's Soccer
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
***
What: Michigan vs. Baylor (in San Antonio, Tex.)
Sport: Women's Basketball
When: 3:00 PM ET
Channel: ABC
Tweets of the day
When we went to sweet 16 in 2O13, I took this photo to remember this special event. @umichbball making sweet 16 for the 1st time in 19 yrs. Just the beginning of going 6 of next 8 yrs. Congrats @JuwanHoward and 20-21 team for keeping the train rolling #goblue pic.twitter.com/DA6BRdfryE— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 26, 2021
They should play 1-on-1 https://t.co/SPdUgKoaDN— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 26, 2021
Same one as last time. 〽️ https://t.co/vJP0IRbAiX pic.twitter.com/gS7emYoErN— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 26, 2021
March 26, 2021
Anyone seen @CarisLeVert ? 🔎#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/QPVmCAMo07— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 26, 2021
The college presidents don't pay current NCAA president Mark Emmert to look out for the athletes, faculty, students, or anyone else but the presidents. The deal with the devil is simple: give presidents the money, let us hide, and you can do whatever you like.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) March 26, 2021
And so Emmert does
Blessings!! Excited to get to work https://t.co/u05Rt7uWrg— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) March 26, 2021
We know it.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 27, 2021
Now, it's time for @sixers fans to know it.
Former @umichbball star @_iggy_braz is confident and adaptable, the result of moving around a lot as a kid.
Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/F9hL5ce6gV
Good morning Maize & Blue Nation - it's GAME DAY!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 26, 2021
🆚 Minnesota-Duluth
📍 Fargo, N.D.
⌚️ 3:30 PM (CT)
📺 ESPNU
💻 https://t.co/UyYB4Mhx1c
🔈 https://t.co/IM3Xbn1aUS
📊 https://t.co/1bOO1ITWN9#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/AbwIIxUwCW
Great showing from our 11 participants in Pro Day. Thanks to the NFL teams for attending today.#ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/BI8AiWEBxu— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2021
NEVER FORGET Kwity Paye three-cone drill— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 26, 2021
pic.twitter.com/7oQILAELxR
The past 3 months of around the clock preparation in Florida led to @QuinnNordin’s eye-opening Pro Day performance today.👀 It was probably the single best kicking workout I’ve ever witnessed‼️1st 13 FG’s: 13/13 (long of 58). 4.3+ hangtime on all 8 kickoffs.💎#𝐅𝐀𝐁𝟓𝟎 pic.twitter.com/9UEB6dTcdn— Brandon Kornblue (@KornblueKicking) March 26, 2021
We had three amazing Wolverines talk to us today.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 27, 2021
Thank you to @shimmy33, @D_Bo20 and @realchriswebber for sharing your stories and inspiring us. #goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/XN1MaqQqYT
Always bringing that energy!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 26, 2021
BIG birthday shoutout to @daniellerauchy!#goblue #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/3SpMiAZyg1
S̶c̶o̶t̶t̶e̶e̶ Sneaky Johnson puts an impressive end to this long rally. @umichvball x @NCAAVolleyball pic.twitter.com/LsNaXAJjJe— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 26, 2021
Michigan a top school for four-star DB Sherrod Covil #GoBlue https://t.co/NRZSgczetQ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 26, 2021
Rivals250 Michigan LB target Sebastian Cheeks (@SebastianCheeks) gets pressure on the QB #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5jJ2OJdzFu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 27, 2021
Rivals250 Michigan LB target Sebastian Cheeks (@SebastianCheeks) makes a big play here. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hAtqBVKkfw— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) March 27, 2021
Davis, Chan, Wright and Borges cap the evening with a sixth-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay, earning All-America honors! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eFc2fkgmFI— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 27, 2021
100 FL: River Wright ties for 15th (45.64) and gets into tonight's consolation final by .02 -- but he's in! #GoBlue— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 26, 2021
400 IM: Will Roberts posts a lifetime best out of heat one (3:44.05) and sneaks into tonight's consolation final in 16th.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 26, 2021
Jared Daigle just misses in 17th, while Danny Berlitz is 25th. #GoBlue
As day three gets underway, here's what we have on deck this morning:— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 26, 2021
400 IM: Roberts, Berlitz, Daigle
100 FL: Wright
200 FR: Callan, Mitchell
100 BR: Hunter, Chan
100 BK: Storms, Davis
3M Diving (12:15): Todd#GoBlue
.@AlecPantaleo is bulked up and eying a spot in the Olympic Trials 74kg field. Last Chance Qualifier freestyle goes down tomorrow in Texas. #CKWC #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nqZd13dTBs— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) March 27, 2021
No better way to start your weekend then with highlights from our win yesterday! #GoBlue | #RaiseIt pic.twitter.com/7II4ZfVeRs— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) March 26, 2021
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: NCAA Removes Michigan Hockey From Tournament
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Previewing Michigan-Florida State With Warchant.com
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Releases its Official Results From Today's Pro Day
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Kwity Paye put on a Show at Michigan's Pro Day This Morning
• Corey Clark, Warchant.com: Michigan's Howard, FSU's Hamilton Share Special Bond, Mutual Respect
