 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team plays Florida State Sunday.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Indiana @ Michigan

Sport: Men's Soccer

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

***

What: Michigan vs. Baylor (in San Antonio, Tex.)

Sport: Women's Basketball

When: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When we went to sweet 16 in 2O13, I took this photo to remember this special event. ⁦@umichbball ⁩making sweet 16 for the 1st time in 19 yrs. Just the beginning of going 6 of next 8 yrs. Congrats ⁦@JuwanHoward ⁩and 20-21 team for keeping the train rolling #goblue."
— John Beilein on Twitter, after posting a picture of the Michigan team in 2013 prior to their Sweet Sixteen game against Kansas
Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: NCAA Removes Michigan Hockey From Tournament

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Previewing Michigan-Florida State With Warchant.com

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Releases its Official Results From Today's Pro Day

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Kwity Paye put on a Show at Michigan's Pro Day This Morning

• Corey Clark, Warchant.com: Michigan's Howard, FSU's Hamilton Share Special Bond, Mutual Respect

{{ article.author_name }}