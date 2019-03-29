Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 29

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Xy5usl2fo0unbmqosa8u
Michigan's season ended against Texas Tech.
USA Today Sports Images

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day:

"We got down so big and we couldn’t come back. Kind of like our Villanova loss last year"
— John Beilein

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball-Wolverines' Season Ends With Blowout Loss To Texas Tech

• Austin Fox, Don Brown Goes In-Depth On The Personnel At Every Layer Of His Defense

• Andrew Hussey, Defensive End Kwity Paye Stepping Into Leadership Role

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Preview: Right Side Of O-Line Is Key

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Safety

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Metellus Is Taking Over The Defense

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 DT Kobe Pepe Has "Amazing" U-M Visit

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Antwaun Powell Feeling Good About U-M, Staff

• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Thirty and out: Michigan season ends with a thud in 19-point loss to Texas Tech


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}