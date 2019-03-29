The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 29
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day:
Final: Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 29, 2019
Michigan ends its season with a 30-7 overall record after making the Sweet 16 for the third straight season.#GoBlue x #Family pic.twitter.com/3LB3bvTRgs
Tough to see him on the bench like that at the end.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 29, 2019
We're proud of you, @1CMatthews! pic.twitter.com/lmnQuOHJp9
Moe Wagner with one of John Beilein's grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/1q52vrCdkw— Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) March 29, 2019
Who wants to compete? Looking forward to the June camp season #GoBlue #BestChanceU pic.twitter.com/uG3FNU5oVQ— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) March 28, 2019
“We’re going to demand the best of you every day.”— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 28, 2019
Learn more from the best Strength and Conditioning staff in the country. @CoachBenHerbert #GoBlue x #BestChanceU pic.twitter.com/0btfodXIZq
We are so pumped for @umichbball! Let's #GoBlue! @NoExcuses_23 pic.twitter.com/hmxf9qRRwi— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 28, 2019
They changed my life ❗️ https://t.co/M6nKjgKaT5— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) March 28, 2019
Two shutouts from @umichbaseball yesterday against San Jose State thanks to some great pitching! 💪#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3eNUowGfIK— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 28, 2019
Quinn Hughes set to make his NHL debut tonight!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 28, 2019
Do you know how many Wolverine alums have played in the NHL? 🤔#ProBlue https://t.co/jWNazk9A8N
UPDATE: Saturday's regatta has been moved to a Friday-Saturday format, with races both days.— Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) March 27, 2019
Friday 4:40-6:40 pm
Saturday 8:30-10:30 am
More Info » https://t.co/CgpLkElwjw pic.twitter.com/s3c0nZrlH8
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball-Wolverines' Season Ends With Blowout Loss To Texas Tech
• Austin Fox, Don Brown Goes In-Depth On The Personnel At Every Layer Of His Defense
• Andrew Hussey, Defensive End Kwity Paye Stepping Into Leadership Role
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football Spring Preview: Right Side Of O-Line Is Key
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 Hot Board - Safety
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Josh Metellus Is Taking Over The Defense
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 2020 DT Kobe Pepe Has "Amazing" U-M Visit
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Antwaun Powell Feeling Good About U-M, Staff
• James Hawkins, The Detroit News: Thirty and out: Michigan season ends with a thud in 19-point loss to Texas Tech
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook