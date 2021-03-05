The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 5
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Minnesota
Sport: Hockey
When: 8:00 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports Detroit
Tweets of the day
2021 Big Ten Champions! #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/9PaXLlH86k— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2021
We've done the ➕➖✖️➗— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2021
And by our calculations ...
WE ARE
B1G CHAMPIONS!
We cannot wait to see ➡️ 🏆 on Sunday!#GoBlue 〽️🏀
For Competitors Only! pic.twitter.com/0076m2EG4M
Big 10 Champs〽️😈😎— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) March 5, 2021
👏👏 @umichbball took down Michigan State with ease to claim their 15th regular-season @bigten title in program history pic.twitter.com/74YIEAC81w— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 5, 2021
Juwan Howard takes home a B1G title in only his second year. We truly have the start to something really special here in Ann Arbor 〽️🙌— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 5, 2021
Truly Blessed 🙏🏽🙏🏽#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GQbKjjo9is— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 5, 2021
Thank You, Seniors!#GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/Syfh6clbdV— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2021
BIG TEN CHAMPS BABY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/a40D7v99Tj— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) March 5, 2021
GO BLUE 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yVgdINWJZb— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) March 5, 2021
BIG TEN REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONS! 🏆— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2021
From unranked at the start of the season to the top of the conference, @umichbball has had a special season and isn't done yet. pic.twitter.com/EzHsoybvOg
The 50 points allowed by @umichbball to #MichiganState is the fewest they have given up against the Spartans in the 21st Century. It's the 2nd fewest they've surrendered vs. MSU since 1980 (75-46 home win on Feb. 27, 1996). #Michigan #Wolverines @UMich @UMichAthletics @B1GMBBall— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) March 5, 2021
Winning the B1G Championship @ Home vs MSU. Doesn’t get much better than that. #GoBlue— Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) March 5, 2021
Unbelievable year for Michigan Basketball. Unselfish, defensive minded, playing for each other, great TEAM attitude...fabulous coaching staff, and a head coach with exceptional ability to lead. Great job Juwan. Great job to the players! HAIL! B1G champs— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) March 5, 2021
#ThankYouSeniors #ForeverGoBlue pic.twitter.com/bhUqZvHmCv— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 5, 2021
Tom Izzo: "I thought it was a strange game, a lot of weird calls."— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 5, 2021
.@umichbball is on a 25-4 run against rival Michigan State.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2021
Yes, 25-4. pic.twitter.com/hMCdXUBBeM
Big Ten title within reach. Great night to win one. https://t.co/V3ChejpiJT— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 5, 2021
Michigan State hasn't scored in over six minutes. Michigan's defense has been great, but the Spartan offense has just been abysmal.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 5, 2021
Sure, MSU, keep going under screens on Franz Wagner 😂— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 5, 2021
8:50 | Wagner makes two free throws and Livers drops a 3-pointer!!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/aq75ewA2i4— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2021
Looks like the demise of Michigan was greatly exaggerated.— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 5, 2021
The Wolverines left some points and opportunities on the floor, yet they are STILL up by 11 at the break. Credit this team for overcoming some miscues and leading the entire first half.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) March 5, 2021
More first half stats/thoughts. Let's finish this off! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qlOb6g8PBi
IT'S GAMEDAY!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 4, 2021
🆚: Michigan State
📍: Ann Arbor, Mich.
🏟: Crisler Center
🕖; 7 p.m.
📑: https://t.co/3JEh7LJOef
📊: https://t.co/p9kpnsTMlP
📻: https://t.co/0b3C6O2Cvv
📺: https://t.co/aLNKozkDMY
🏠: https://t.co/qVxyGa21rI#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/WFXmd4Ve9Q
Here’s our latest Rage Page ahead of our matchup with MSU! #LetsRage 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/zYLmqRZyjb— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 4, 2021
We're three hours from tipoff tonight at Crisler Center. FIRED UP for this one. Pregame at 6:30pm on @LearfieldAudio.— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) March 4, 2021
Here's a look at the Spartans... #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qc0Gga9WSy
GAMEDAY 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/SdSPdmrSSY— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 4, 2021
It won it in DC. 🏛️— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 4, 2021
And it won it in NYC. 🍎#OTD in 2018, @umichbball defended its #B1Gtourney 🏆, becoming the third team to go back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/ID8oRkJq22
The Big Ten will be allowing 8,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium at the Big Ten Tournament (March 10-14), per release.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 4, 2021
A week from today the #B1Gtourney will be on.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 4, 2021
The positioning for seeds continues.
Here's where we stand. pic.twitter.com/2pHLaG3igV
The family that #WearsMaize together, wins together! Congrats to you on your $100 to the @TheMDen!#GoBlue | #WearMaize 〽️🏀 https://t.co/LOsFCyUNkf— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 5, 2021
Former MLB veteran and Detroit Tigers fav Brandon Inge is enjoying his first collegiate coaching job with the Michigan Baseball staff #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aXeQQlUyCt— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 4, 2021
Today we #MarchForth 💙— Michigan Marching & Athletic Bands (@umichband) March 4, 2021
Happy Marching Music Day! 🎶
#MarchFourth #TakeTheField #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/WLT3TXp6rS
Lunchtime #gameday!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 4, 2021
📺: Big Ten Network
📻 (WTKA 1050): https://t.co/6t8ReffTdU
📊: https://t.co/Adh8P9oXEC
Hail From Home: https://t.co/jhD6AlBKmM#goblue pic.twitter.com/yrzSPoNWu3
For the second straight season, @nazhillmon is one of five finalists for the @Hoophall Katrina McClain Award!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 4, 2021
More: https://t.co/kkGLUfVPlE#goblue pic.twitter.com/EKXIiJb1iq
The long awaited @umichfldhockey gets going tomorrow ( Friday) against Indiana and the team is excited to play.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Noqn6FRWDQ— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) March 4, 2021
Danny Berlitz, Patrick Callan and Jared Daigle make the medal stand as the Wolverines vault into first place after three days at Big Tens.— Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) March 5, 2021
THURSDAY RECAP ->https://t.co/vhBScZz2dU#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sO9jRiY0ZR
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wins the Big Ten Championship With a 69-50 Blowout of MSU
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan Basketball's Big Ten Championship Celebration
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: One Meaningful Championship
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Champions: What This Title Means to Livers and U-M's Veterans
• Paul Konyndyk, SpartanMag: 3-2-1 on Michigan State's 69-50 Loss at Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook