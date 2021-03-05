 Inside are highlights of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball win against MSU last night.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 5

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Minnesota

Sport: Hockey

When: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports Detroit

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“At the beginning of the year, everyone asked whether or not we’d even have a season. Coach [Juwan] Howard did a great job keeping our eyes on the road and the journey, and what we wanted to do and what our goals were. Doing this tonight on Senior Night is what I’ve dreamed about and envisioned, and what made me work so hard during lifting sessions and during games when I’m tired. This is what drives us at Michigan basketball — we want to hang banners.”
— Senior forward Isaiah Livers following U-M's 69-50 beatdown of MSU. The win sealed the Big Ten title for the Wolverines.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Wins the Big Ten Championship With a 69-50 Blowout of MSU

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan Basketball's Big Ten Championship Celebration

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Wolverine Watch: One Meaningful Championship

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Big Ten Champions: What This Title Means to Livers and U-M's Veterans

• Paul Konyndyk, SpartanMag: 3-2-1 on Michigan State's 69-50 Loss at Michigan

---

{{ article.author_name }}