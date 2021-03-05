“At the beginning of the year, everyone asked whether or not we’d even have a season. Coach [Juwan] Howard did a great job keeping our eyes on the road and the journey, and what we wanted to do and what our goals were. Doing this tonight on Senior Night is what I’ve dreamed about and envisioned, and what made me work so hard during lifting sessions and during games when I’m tired. This is what drives us at Michigan basketball — we want to hang banners.”

— Senior forward Isaiah Livers following U-M's 69-50 beatdown of MSU. The win sealed the Big Ten title for the Wolverines.