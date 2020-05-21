The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 21
Tweets of the day
"Heck yeah I'd be comfortable coaching a game without any fans. If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans."— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2020
—Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/12O2kDP5gN
Since 2015 @CoachJim4UM has the 8️⃣th Best record in the country!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) May 20, 2020
Out of Conference Games against
Utah, BYU, Florida (3x), UCF, Colorado, Fla. St, South Carolina, Notre Dame (2x), Bama, Cincy, Washington
Meanwhile some schools play 1-AA’s or won’t play others in-state! pic.twitter.com/UXAGXzf9qG
We are a family at Michigan. I miss this group and look forward to the day when it is safe for us to get back together and do what we love. Proud of how they have maintained thru this crisis. Stay strong, Stay well, Be safe, Be ready. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/od1thpvyK0— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 20, 2020
Jim Harbaugh would play football in a dimly lit parking lot if there wasn't another option. If the only way to play football means playing in front of no fans, he'll do it without hesitation every time— ᴛʀᴇᴠᴏʀ ᴡᴏᴏᴅꜱ (@WoodsFootball) May 20, 2020
Sources: The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 20, 2020
.@CharlesWoodson had 11 career Pick-6s. Nine of them were with the @Packers. pic.twitter.com/5X1xtQJQ8T— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) May 20, 2020
We have a really fun episode of 'In the Trenches' this week with @JonJansen77.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 20, 2020
He relives the 1997 season, the 1998 Rose Bowl, and takes your questions.
You won't want to miss this one!#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/PofGLImwwA
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Harbaugh: 'We've Got To Beat Ohio State
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The NCAA Approves The Return Of Basketball & Football Athletes To Campuses
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli Gives Outlook For Michigan's Season
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel On Rivals100 Michigan OL Target Drew Kendall
Kurt Svoboda, MGoBlue: NCAA Report Shows Five U-M Teams with Perfect Multiyear APR Scores
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook