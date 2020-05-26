The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 26
Tweets of the day
Committed 100%... Go Blue 〽️ @UMichFootball @JayHarbaugh @luc_brian @FBCoachDBrown @247Wolverine @MichOpinion @espn @247Sports @CoachHarriott @TwanRussell @FeetHipsHands @TheCribSouthFLA @EraPrep @Iam_SheaHood @HoodShandon @Shepp42 pic.twitter.com/ycVhFYgd9v— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) May 25, 2020
Fun story: Junior Colson was texting Jaydon Hood non-stop when I was at his house doing the big feature story last week. They had a virtual tour on the same day and really loved the idea of playing together at the next level. #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 25, 2020
Big S/O to @RoSimonJr for hosting me at today's elite workout in Houston! Been a ride with the @Fast7v7 fam. pic.twitter.com/fSMPr6yiZ7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) May 25, 2020
Live look at @luc_brian, @FBCoachDBrown and @CoachJim4UM 😂〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/NwpcG0r3Cj— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 25, 2020
How about new Michigan LBs coach @luc_brian?! Two huge gets the last two days in @JuniorColson and @JaydonHood_7. Putting in work on the trail with his position and in the state Florida. pic.twitter.com/u65ujWIVXS— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 25, 2020
New Michigan commit @JaydonHood_7 is looking to go into engineering.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 25, 2020
“I like the fact that they make you go to class. There aren’t really online classes for the players. I actually like that and appreciate that.”
Story 👉 https://t.co/yAnoev6F6C#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/WQkc0bhzGA
🚨BOOM! Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker @JaydonHood_7 commits to Michigan!🚨— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) May 25, 2020
Story here: https://t.co/yAnoev6F6C#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ukBgtTjKLP
May 25, 2020
I'm a fan of Michigan's new "pick up high-level recruits each day" strategy.— Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) May 25, 2020
〽ichigan fam- Thanks for all the amazing feedback on my Big House photos! I'm excited to share I've set up a print shop for them, and I'll donate the proceeds to @chadtough! If you liked the 📸, please consider buying a print for a great cause!— John Kopko (@kopkojoh) May 25, 2020
👉https://t.co/qRDpwlPGok pic.twitter.com/RkA5JGuGKT
May 25, 2020
Ranking the uniforms.— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) May 25, 2020
The Big Ten: https://t.co/3hsChIwBxK pic.twitter.com/rKNJRxesN9
Reload 😎 @KwityPaye_19 @aidanhutch97 https://t.co/01d74kqCco— Josh Uche (@_Uche35) May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
Sending only my best heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost a loved one in war and remembering today all those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. #MemorialDay— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) May 25, 2020
A very special “Thank You” to the women and men who have given this great country the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and way of life. You and your families are in our thoughts today and throughout the year. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/s43sDZ3KXh— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 25, 2020
May the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives in service to our nation never be forgotten. Today, especially, we show our gratitude.#MemorialDay2020 pic.twitter.com/jPrMPGIrCO— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 25, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Jaydon Hood Means For Michigan
EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Scores Commitment From Florida LB Jaydon Hood
Austin Fox, The Wolverine: In His Own Words: Why Chaundee Brown Chose To Come To Michigan
Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fourteen Former Michigan Players Projected To Be NFL Starters In 2020
Mike Farrell & Adam Gorney, Rivals: Ranking Big Ten Uniforms
