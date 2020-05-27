The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 27
Cutting my list on June 7th.— Jalen Warley (@jjwarley) May 26, 2020
The “Best” uniform ensemble in College Football. The University of Michigan in our Maize and Blue with the Iconic helmet. 👊 pic.twitter.com/PHOHwu7wOV— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 26, 2020
Trey Burke has so much game. It’s ridiculous. Pure hooper 🤦🏽♂️ Another guys who’s too talented to not be on an NBA roster. (via @gleaguetv) pic.twitter.com/b1WgscLUYD— Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) May 26, 2020
Wolverine great Tripp Welborne will join the University of Michigan Hall of Honor as part of the Class of 2020.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 26, 2020
He caught up with @EdUofM to reflect on the honor and his decorated career.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7JJ24midEF
Larry Scott tells @SINow that he expects a majority of Pac-12 teams to start on-campus workouts by June 15.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 26, 2020
In four of the six-state P12 footprint, gyms are already open, he notes.
"There’s a sense of unity, not unanimity, but some unity."https://t.co/yZXyFkD4Hz
44/10 https://t.co/GBxnUroHvL— Scott Bell (@sbell021) May 26, 2020
Asked Chris Hutchinson, ER doc at RO Beaumont, UM captain ‘92, if he’d be comfortable with his son Aidan, a UM DE, playing football this fall: “Absolutely. One hundred percent. I’ve got no problems with it.” https://t.co/g8v244ll99— angelique (@chengelis) May 26, 2020
