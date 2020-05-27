News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 27

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Winner Of Michigan QB Battle Considered 'Dark-Horse' Heisman Candidate

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals250 WR Cristian Dixon Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Recruiting

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Going Through Citrus Bowl Practices Was A 'Nice Surprise' For Zak Zinter

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football Tuesday Thoughts: Cautious Optimism Heading Into Summer

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Kedon Slovis, Ja'Marr Chase among best dark-horse candidates to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}