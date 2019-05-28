News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 28

Vbag0kghqp50h7wv63js
Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer

Tweets of the Day: 

Quote of the Day: 

As long as you put your head in the playbook a couple minutes a day, start memorizing stuff and come out here and rep it, you start getting better and better.
— Devin Bush

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Recruits React To Juwan Howard Signing

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan's Rookies Impressing Early In The NFL

• Austin Fox, Lavert Hill Back To 100 Percent Health; Goal Is To 'Just Win Every Game'

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Miles Campbell Recaps Offer

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting: Andre Seldon In Action

• Ryan Zuke, MLive.com: Michigan baseball gets NCAA Tournament bid, opens vs. Creighton

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}