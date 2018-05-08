The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: May 8
Tweets of the day
And then There were 6.....🤫 #NoTalking pic.twitter.com/ZCrK8FamcN— Jalen D. Wilson (@thejalenwilson) May 7, 2018
ICYMI: SEVEN Wolverines have been named to this @NFLDraft list of the Top 150 college football players to watch for in 2018. @RashanAGary @_Dbush11 @SheaPatterson_1 @Chase_Winovich— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 8, 2018
Karan Higdon@KhalekeHudson
Lavert Hill
LIST » https://t.co/4uw1DeBqBa#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Aj82SjMeYQ
ANOTHER ONE!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) May 8, 2018
With @umichsoftball's Big Ten title this past weekend -- Michigan now has 12 (!!!) conference championships during the 2017-18 season. #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/XpWoknyiPY
Congrats to @kingJay79 for elevating his game and being invited to training camp for the USA U18 Team. #OurWayOfLife #PutSomeRespectOnHisName #TheFamilyBasketball https://t.co/ARj2hstmOH— The Family (@TheFamily_bball) May 8, 2018
The Raiders have signed three free agents — TE Paul Butler, FB Henry Poggi and RB Chris Warren.— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) May 7, 2018
More: https://t.co/wK5ohM8ICK pic.twitter.com/n9YkHHMqVM
When you're not sure what to do with your day off...#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FVAT9LEdRw— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 7, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Charles Matthews not Invited to NBA Combine
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: 5-Star DE Zach Harrison Talks U-M, Summer Decision
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Wilson is Down to six
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Praises Karsen Barnhart on and off Field
• Pat Caputo, Southgate News Herald: Shea Patterson Will Make a Difference for Michigan, but how Much?
---
