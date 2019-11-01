News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 1

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ No. 19 Illinois

Sport: Volleyball

When: 8:30 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Maryland's biggest issues defensively are up front in the trenches and deep down the field when defensive backs are left on an island. This plays right into the hands of Michigan's strengths. Michigan's defense is similar to Minnesota's with more overall depth and talent, which is going to make things extremely difficult for Maryland's offense no matter the game plan. Luckily, it is Homecoming and folks will be able to enjoy the tailgating."
— Scott Greene of Terrapin Sports Report, projecting a 42-10 Michigan victory on Saturday.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Maryland

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Maryland With a Terrapin Insider

• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard, Players Discuss Anticipation for Tomorrow's Exhibition Game

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: Behind Enemy Lines — Michigan

