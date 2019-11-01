The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 1
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ No. 19 Illinois
Sport: Volleyball
When: 8:30 PM ET
Channel: Fox Sports 1
Tweets of the day
Remy our grandson nailed it right down to the pinky ! @FBCoachDBrown pic.twitter.com/0K0n1srXwX— Deborah Brown (@BriwnDeborah) November 1, 2019
Today my 5 yr old son drew a picture of his favorite #Michigan player @lbg_nico7 He says I love @lbg_nico7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FzSuqz00Ae— Todd Fredericksen (@toddfreddie24) October 31, 2019
Just sayin’...— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 31, 2019
One day at a time.
One game at a time.
Every player. Every play.
EVERYDAY! pic.twitter.com/2WtbuG0DcX
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8XQGHPNUnX— MVictors (@MVictors) November 1, 2019
42-7 on November 16th is all I ask @UMichFootball— Mean Joe Bean (@GABlueBean) October 31, 2019
Drive the final nail into the coffin
November 1, 2019 Happy Birthday Michigan Legend Tom Curtis - https://t.co/aY3hMuBcPE pic.twitter.com/fGfYOG6qPU— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 1, 2019
So ya, my dog is dressed up as a bus for Halloween. I think she is letting me know that there is still room for a few more M fans to get on board the M bandwagon!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 31, 2019
😳🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/ZcC5MSmtjo
October 31, 2019
Congratulations to our former co-captain!!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) November 1, 2019
Lookin’ good in Blue, Mike! https://t.co/EmsHbxaf0c
The spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween everyone from a 12 year old boy and his bear! #NoBadDays pic.twitter.com/YC4ndRXeOy— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) November 1, 2019
😂😂😂 Sweetness! #HappyHolloween 🎃 #RollBounce pic.twitter.com/AsrNlsB2SW— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) October 31, 2019
Getting ~SpOoKy~ w/ @umichbaseball! 👻— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 31, 2019
Happy Halloween! 🎃🕷🕸#GoBoo 👻 pic.twitter.com/slOn4wsW66
Favorite Halloween costume for the boys? Find out 👇 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/JfgB1m6Bg2— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 31, 2019
Part 2 of our favorite Halloween costumes 👇 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/3laiTXqclC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 31, 2019
What better way to celebrate #Halloween than with a masquerade ball! In 1949, @UMichStudents donned their best ballroom attire with a fun Halloween twist. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/xvJHvIIK4M— University of Michigan (@UMich) October 31, 2019
@AaronBDesigns @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/viPFXdaa0I— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) October 31, 2019
Got to speak with @CoachCPartridge on the phone for a little while tonight. Had a nice conversation and I’m proud to announce I have received an offer from the University of Michigan #GoBlue @McNamaraRivals @Evan_Flood pic.twitter.com/KcbmOGqyRV— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) November 1, 2019
Rivals100 ATH Ga’Quincy McKinstry (@GaQMcK1) at corner. Pinson Valley forces a turnover. McKinstry was one of the first 2021 recruits Michigan contacted on Sept. 1. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7SVAvM5CnA— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 1, 2019
More of Michigan target Ga’Quincy McKinstry (@GaQMcK1) at corner. Ranked as the nation’s No. 1 athlete in 2021. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8eJ0XZ13mj— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 1, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Maryland
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Maryland With a Terrapin Insider
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard, Players Discuss Anticipation for Tomorrow's Exhibition Game
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Scott Greene, Terrapin Sports Report: Behind Enemy Lines — Michigan
