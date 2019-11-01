"Maryland's biggest issues defensively are up front in the trenches and deep down the field when defensive backs are left on an island. This plays right into the hands of Michigan's strengths. Michigan's defense is similar to Minnesota's with more overall depth and talent, which is going to make things extremely difficult for Maryland's offense no matter the game plan. Luckily, it is Homecoming and folks will be able to enjoy the tailgating."

— Scott Greene of Terrapin Sports Report, projecting a 42-10 Michigan victory on Saturday.