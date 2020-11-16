The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 16
Tweets of the day
I want all Michigan fans to do this. Take 3 deep breaths... And have faith. Faith that every single Coach, player, employee in that building is doing everything they possibly can to be great.— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 15, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 15, 2020
A Day in the Life ... get to know a little bit more about Chicago guard/forward Isaiah Barnes as he takes you through his ✍🏻 day— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 15, 2020
AND ... be sure to read about all 6 signees | https://t.co/h1uT0D0I4A#GoBlue 〽️🏀
https://t.co/7cDhN3jkL7
MICHIGAN SWEEPS ASU!! 🧹🧹#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6ImBIZU1wp— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 16, 2020
Bardown, hands up, mama cries. Jimmy Lambert (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) twisted wrister makes it 3-0 @umichhockey. Michigan Leads in shots 39-13. pic.twitter.com/FOLxeOY3gF— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 16, 2020
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/xNjmwELUBF— Joey Velazquez (@JoeyV242) November 16, 2020
Cali ➡️ Ann Arbor 👀— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) November 15, 2020
We had Rivals250 Michigan WR commit Cristian Dixon (@Dixondoesit8) and Rivals100 CB target Ceyair Wright (@ceyairr) and their families at @TheWolverineMag Headquarters today. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2pd8mOcqKc
see u soon michigan 👀— Ceyair (@ceyairr) November 16, 2020
pain.— Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) November 16, 2020
top 7..— Gi’Bran Payne🧸 (@upnexxt03) November 15, 2020
edit: @bspaeth7 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ksx5XgmmLa
Lewan gets revenge from the college season to take the 70kg title— The Wrestling Nomad (@wrestlingnomad) November 15, 2020
Mattin beats Virginia Tech's Collin Gerardi, 9-2, to take 7th place at U23 61kg.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 15, 2020
Hemida rolls to a 10-0 tech against Rider's Ethan Laird in the 125kg semis. Four takedowns and a leg turk to end it in 3:58. He's into the final.— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) November 15, 2020
Mayora falls to Missouri's Keegan O'Toole, 9-0, in the 70kg semis. He'll move to consolation semis.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 15, 2020
Lamer takes 7th place at junior 57kg, with a 6-2 win over Timothy Levin. Early takedown and two laces.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 15, 2020
Kim uses a pair of four-pointers to beat SDSU's Daniel Kimball, 10-0, and claim 7th place at junior 61kg.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 15, 2020
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Snap Counts, PFF Takeaways From Michigan's Loss to Wisconsin
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Podcast: Recapping a Huge Michigan Recruiting Weekend
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Behind the Scenes of a big Recruiting Weekend
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Podcast: Balas and Skene Break Down Wisconsin Loss
• John Breech, CBS Sports: NFL Week 10 Grades: Dolphins Grab an 'A-' With Complete Team win, Tom Brady and Buccaneers Rebound With 'A-'
