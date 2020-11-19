TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 19

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 19
Tweets Of The Day
We are ONE WEEK away from tipoff. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T2Wwo1DGsk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 19, 2020
"It was definitely a big visit for me. They impressed me a lot. I definitely connected with a lot the commits. It was a big weekend for Michigan."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 19, 2020
Five-star CB Will Johnson goes in-depth on Michigan, his visit to Ann Arbor #GoBlue https://t.co/RZto8Vqrqi pic.twitter.com/CIwzC75mtl
From January 12th on, Michigan plays just ONE team that isn’t in the KenPom Top 30. The B1G is a gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/IcJBGQPihB— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) November 18, 2020
Can’t wait to get to school in January 〽️💙— Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) November 18, 2020
2021 Michigan signee Frankie Collins @Frankiecollins0 continued to impress as a playmaking floor general that creates shots off the bounce in a comeback win vs Sierra Canyon.— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) November 13, 2020
The Wolverines are getting an electric athlete in the open court with elite vision in half court sets. pic.twitter.com/qXgOG7Hkgp
Moussa Diabaté @M0ussaDiabate The French 🇫🇷NBA prospect tells us why he chose to go to college instead of the professional route. pic.twitter.com/17l6zGrtfX— Mr. Paris (@MisterPvris) November 17, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: Bo Knew What Irked Him; We Know What Would
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Goes In-Depth On Weekend Visit To Michigan
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Key Questions For Michigan Football On Rutgers Week
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Phil Martelli Dishes On Offense, Freshmen
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Beyond The Box Score: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From The Wisconsin Loss
---
