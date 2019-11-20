The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 20
Tweets of the day
💥 GOODNESS 💥 @KhalekeHudson pic.twitter.com/mh2sCffQBj— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2019
Mark Dantonio Michigan fans pic.twitter.com/hBx3BorRPP— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 19, 2019
Hard to find two better guys with which to discuss all things Michigan! Thanks for all the laughs and having me on the podcast today @CoachJim4UM and Jack Harbaugh! #Wrestling #Football pic.twitter.com/ccrS7N0vAQ— Sean Bormet (@Sean_Bormet) November 19, 2019
Loved @jimbrandstatter ‘s call of this historic 2OT Goal Line Stand at IU in 2015 for the win. Didn’t realize that Delano Hill was in on the tackles on 1st, 3rd & 4th Downs. What an effort by not only him, but all of @FBCoachDBrown ‘s Dudes!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 20, 2019
GO BLUE!! BEAT IU - AGAIN!! pic.twitter.com/GxoEOazaKK
It is IU week and that means we should remember just how fast @DenardX really was! Hard to believe this was almost 10 years ago. Like Brian from @mgoblog liked to say, Robinson was truly made of dilithium!— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 18, 2019
Enjoy & GO BLUE!! BEAT IU!! pic.twitter.com/h1qgElQ2eL
Game Ten: STATE CHAMPS. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/l9nkWccDTr— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2019
The Wolverines move up to No. 13 in the latest @CFBPlayoff rankings. ⬆️#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/eR8KO6bzRN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2019
“Who’s the first person you hear from after a game?”— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2019
We asked our guys that question...#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/J4ex25ivkU
https://t.co/Ln9YzgDxmt pic.twitter.com/xcfXMP6Sgp— Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) November 19, 2019
Since blocked punts were first tracked, no player at Michigan has more than @KhalekeHudson. 👀#GoBlue | #BlockMan pic.twitter.com/sMFhX9sh9E— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2019
.@mohurstjr made one solo tackle and recovered a fumble on Cincinnati's first drive as the @Raiders earned a 17-10 win over the Bengals.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2019
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/1fONJHWhA2
Be sure to tune in to Week 12 action in the @NFL!#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/sTW7u8EGpd
The Big House end zone was a busy place for the good guys on Saturday afternoon. 😎@UMichFootball x #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/htZLcC3EjP— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 19, 2019
"It was a lot of fun."@CoachJim4UM talked with @BradGalli on the win over Michigan State, and why he'll cherish a special gift from Shea Patterson - the game ball. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZhlXZB4FuU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 19, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Bell Credits Career Day To Blocking Effort Of Receivers
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Harbaugh On 'Taunting,' Indiana, More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Buzz On 2020 Recruiting Targets
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: IU Head Coach Tom Allen Previews Michigan, Gives Injury Update
• Paul Myerberg, USA Today: WInners And Losers In Week 12 Of College Football Led By Georgia, Michigan, Alabama
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook