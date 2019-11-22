News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"When he gets inside leverage on a defender, he puts himself in perfect position for a perfect pass."
— Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo on junior receiver Nico Collins, analyzing the 22-yard touchdown reception he hauled in from senior quarterback Shea Patterson in Saturday's 44-10 beatdown of MSU.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football at Indiana — Keys to the Game

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Indiana With a Hoosier Insider

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Franz Wagner's Status and his Eventual Return

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Howard on Franz Wagner's Impending Return — 'We Don't Have a Timeline'

• Taylor Lehman, TheHoosier.com: Behind the Curtain: Rivals Michigan Insider Discusses the Wolverines

{{ article.author_name }}