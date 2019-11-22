The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 22
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Tweets of the day
Michigan State was hot early, but Michigan quickly put the hammer down and ran away with the game!— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 21, 2019
(Via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/ofJGCYR388
Yup - Indiana will give 〽️🏈 their best 👊.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) November 22, 2019
That’s ok - it’ll just bring out the best in Michigan. 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/8RH10iNNbr
Hey @DrSap4UM pic.twitter.com/uetBmFv3Ah— Captain Khaki (@faux_four) November 21, 2019
.@UMichFootball's passing game was a thing of beauty Saturday.@gerrydinardo breaks down how this Shea ➡️ Nico TD connection came to be.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 21, 2019
BTN x @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/xBpv4vrY2K
November 22, 2019
Who ya got when the Wolverines visit the Hoosiers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PNBAqZWUA5— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 22, 2019
Congrats to @louisgrodman for being admitted into @UMichMedAdmiss -- the 4th U-M Football player to be accepted into Med School in the @CoachJim4UM era! #GoBlue | #BestChanceU pic.twitter.com/q666oP6G3F— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 21, 2019
November 22, 2019 – Happy Birthday Anniversary Bill Keating - https://t.co/WV8ZKAcvMl pic.twitter.com/AJ5Oj6hFBm— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) November 22, 2019
FREE gear AND a huge discount on a subscription to https://t.co/o5qiDyPz68???! It doesn't get much better than that, #Michigan fans :)https://t.co/zIYoFtbRP8— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 21, 2019
So thankful for the incredible friendships, time and experience with the @ChicagoBears many years ago! A great surprise gift to come home to! Thank you ! First class organization! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/BMULEws9FD— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) November 22, 2019
State Farm Agent Kevin Molloy @1340WJOL Players of the Year @AJHenning3 and @DanielJezik congrats to both— EDGYTIM.com (@EDGYTIM) November 22, 2019
VIDEO: Congratulations to the @UMichFootball commit Cornell Wheeler (@CWheeler__) of West Bloomfield (@WbLakers) High School for making the Final Four in the STATE CHAMPS! Anvil Award presented by @hungryhowies. pic.twitter.com/ziotwVXQa3— STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsnet) November 21, 2019
West Bloomfield 2020 S Makari Paige (Michigan commit) as you see (#2) is a big-time player who delivered some devasting hits over the weekend vs. Belleville.— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 22, 2019
Paige also covers well when dropping into coverage.@Makaripaige @19Bellamy @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/XNKqRcBgVn
VIDEO: Congratulations to the @UMichFootball commit Giovanni El-Hadi (@giovanni_hadi63) of Sterling Heights Stevenson High School (@SHSTitansfball) for making the Final Four in the STATE CHAMPS! Anvil Award presented by @hungryhowies. pic.twitter.com/3uB0ShbxWo— STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsnet) November 21, 2019
Head Coach Mel Pearson previews the upcoming series at UNH and talks about the team's attitude in the locker room during this recent stretch#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/h9sOImN2K1— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2019
〽️ichigan hockey has landed in New Hampshire #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/g5uGqtwZIP— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2019
Our Michigan student-athletes involved in Athletes in Action worked to wrap nearly 250 packages to be delivered across the world!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 21, 2019
Nothing like the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/SCWwLm6MGs
Michigan vs Central Michigan. This Sunday at Keen Arena! Join us???— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 21, 2019
🎟 » https://t.co/Z1PHynboT9 pic.twitter.com/AqVIkDXtsp
What you need to know heading into our match against No. 15 Texas Tech:#GoBlue | #MakeIthttps://t.co/0G1oYHFZOR— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 21, 2019
We’re spinning wheels, opening briefcases and guessing what the survey says! Join us as we celebrate classic game shows at Game Show Day.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 22, 2019
First 500 fans get a free t-shirt! Doors open at 11:30, game at 1 p.m.
Tickets: https://t.co/iIlKznD0TC#goblue pic.twitter.com/gZ7JZ7fglV
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football at Indiana — Keys to the Game
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Indiana With a Hoosier Insider
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Franz Wagner's Status and his Eventual Return
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Howard on Franz Wagner's Impending Return — 'We Don't Have a Timeline'
• Taylor Lehman, TheHoosier.com: Behind the Curtain: Rivals Michigan Insider Discusses the Wolverines
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook