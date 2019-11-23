The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 23
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Indiana
Sport: Football
When: 3:30 PM ET
Channel: ESPN
Tweets of the day
It was domination from the get-go in Michigan’s 111-68 win over Houston Baptist.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 23, 2019
〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/heXaiHnC02
HAIL 💯 pic.twitter.com/twMIeHTd9s— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 23, 2019
Big win for the Wolverines tonight as they took down Houston Baptist 111-68.@umichbball head coach Juwan Howard talks about how his team can use this momentum for their upcoming trip to Maui next week. pic.twitter.com/gFL6a2v0lO— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 23, 2019
Michigan's 111 points vs. Houston Baptist tonight are the most by the Wolverines in a game since scoring 112 vs. Indiana on February 22, 1998.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) November 23, 2019
What a great night at Crisler! We appreciate all of you who came out to cheer us on.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 23, 2019
It was just another step forward in our journey. Just ONE game at a time. #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/234TI8nVap
Indiana is a really good football team.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 22, 2019
Our guys will be prepared. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qoj3DdT4ea
My kids get tired me saying it every time this clip is shown, but this is the loudest I ever heard Michigan Stadium. Ever.— Due# (@JDue51) November 22, 2019
I was 😭 https://t.co/nhTJRArXt8
A great shooting performance from @umichbball Colin Castleton as he went 6/7 from the field. pic.twitter.com/li14HBhoRn— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 23, 2019
Get up, Isaiah! Livers has a career-high 24 points. pic.twitter.com/SkLn6oJQ30— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 23, 2019
It’s time to hit the road! It’s time to bond & do something special!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 23, 2019
See you soon @atlantisbahamas & #Battle4Atlantis #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/FzJNz6reK7
Career-highs set by #Michigan players in tonight’s 111-point outburst:— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) November 23, 2019
Livers: 24 pts
Simpson: 14 assists
Castleton: 14 pts
Nunez: 8 pts
Brooks: 7 assists
Bajema: 5 pts
Johns: 8 rebs (tie)
DeJulius: 10 pts (tie)
First career 20-10 game for our PG. 22 points and 14 assists. @Xaviersimpson3 🔥#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/e0yNdVI6Dy— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 23, 2019
111 point night behind a career-high 24 from @isaiah__02! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/NftKZbXHU1— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 23, 2019
And this photo says it all! The support of the @MaizeRageUM is just simply inspiring!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/y9xHurYpYt— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) November 23, 2019
Michigan’s freshman guard Franz Wagner is in street clothes tonight but has no splint or cast on his hand right now as he watches warm ups.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 22, 2019
S/o to my big fella/brother @Castleton_ Even better person. If success is 100% relied upon character/hard work than this guy has plenty more coming his way. X 22 and 14!Zay 24 pts off 9/10 from the field! Cole, with the big time buckets! Great team win from top to bottom.— David DeJulius (@DavidDejulius) November 23, 2019
That's 100 folks.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HKt1aEHNyp— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 23, 2019
Good night from an empty Crisler Center, where the 111 on the scoreboard is actually real. pic.twitter.com/lZ55OeTwKM— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) November 23, 2019
CJ Baird just hit a three. pic.twitter.com/v3fcUUMBcA— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) November 23, 2019
BEAT INDIANA 😤#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/k9EmyBxHN3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 23, 2019
RT if your college basketball team is undefeated 😇— Lexi Jade 🌸 (@GoBlueLexi117) November 23, 2019
Check out the highlight's from tonight's 4-1 win at UNH#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/EzkkfVnYbJ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 23, 2019
today is a great day because it is John okorn birthday! Happy birthday John I miss you and I love you! I am grateful cuz we always will be friends and you always help me feel better! pic.twitter.com/UmVI1Uv7RO— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) November 22, 2019
There are limited lower level tickets available for tonight’s— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 22, 2019
game against Houston Baptist!
Get yours now: https://t.co/yaY2Qz8EUa#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BFzP5WNOxx
Pair of Beecher Goals Power Wolverines Past New Hampshire— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 23, 2019
Read >> https://t.co/nOYVBEkLhR pic.twitter.com/zw6Uz1Ufbi
A little late on this one, but want to wish @AlRandall2 a great weekend in Durham. Also, Go. Blue!!! pic.twitter.com/7gZq7yCmKN— Andrew 〽️errick (@andrewmerrick78) November 23, 2019
Ann Arbor has been named one of the top tech hubs in the nation: https://t.co/yh6hLjyPkz pic.twitter.com/sBT6JjR8Z2— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 22, 2019
Explore Interlaken, the adventure capital of Switzerland, and enjoy both high-energy and relaxing activities with Michigan Alumni Travel. https://t.co/9EoYSANSKA— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) November 22, 2019
𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑰𝑮𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑫𝑽𝑨𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑺‼️@Dani_wolfe9 scores the game-winner with her header in the second half!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/oCyiQIyHe3— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 22, 2019
Congratulations to @umichwsoccer which has advanced to the third round of the @NCAASoccer Championship with a 3-2 win over #4 seed Texas Tech on Friday - the #Wolverines will play #1 seed North Carolina or Colorado Sunday at 1 pm ET (ACCNX or ESPN3): https://t.co/EG48BJS08Y pic.twitter.com/wGK9RNji3s— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) November 22, 2019
GIVEAWAY! Michigan wrestling tumblers for the first 500 fans at Sunday's dual meet vs CMU. Arrive early!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 22, 2019
🎟 » https://t.co/Z1PHynboT9 pic.twitter.com/kJKxo5VSIu
Wolverines will host in-state rival Central Michigan at 2pm Sunday at Keen Arena. Make plans to join us!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 22, 2019
Info/Notes » https://t.co/SmVfELAtdr
Tickets » https://t.co/Z1PHynboT9 pic.twitter.com/02uBSjtnFO
Looking forward to seeing everyone at Crisler tomorrow for Game Show Day....first 500 fans get a free t-shirt!— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 22, 2019
Doors open at 11:30 a.m., tip at 1 p.m.#goblue pic.twitter.com/Q6yYI9Q3eH
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Several Wolverines Notch Career-Highs in Blowout of Houston Baptist
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Destroys Houston Baptist in Every Facet, 111-68
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard and his Players Discuss U-M's 111-Point Offensive Outburst
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's win Over Houston Baptist
• Evan Petzold, Central Michigan Life: Once Academically Ineligible, Defensive end Deron Irving-Bey Nears Return for Bowl Game
