basketball

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Indiana

Sport: Football

When: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Quote of the day

"Congratulations to last week’s winner. New guy Clayton Sayfie, a stellar addition to our staff, predicted the blowout and wins the right to have his dry cleaning picked up by Austin 'Alvin' Fox this week (relax, Austin — he doesn’t have any)."
— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas in his weekly Staff Picks article, with his latest (failed) attempt at humor.

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Several Wolverines Notch Career-Highs in Blowout of Houston Baptist

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Destroys Houston Baptist in Every Facet, 111-68

• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Videos: Howard and his Players Discuss U-M's 111-Point Offensive Outburst

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Thoughts and Takeaways From Michigan's win Over Houston Baptist

• Evan Petzold, Central Michigan Life: Once Academically Ineligible, Defensive end Deron Irving-Bey Nears Return for Bowl Game

{{ article.author_name }}