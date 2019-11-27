The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 27
Michigan on TV
What: Wolverines vs. Iowa State Cyclones in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament
Sport: Men's Basketball
Time: 12:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN
Tweets of the day
November 22, 1969 - Michigan took down No. 1 Ohio State, 24-12.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 26, 2019
Brothers. Teammates. Champions. #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/w2q7NavuKs
Shea Patterson on Chase Young: "He’s a game changer. You’ve got to pay attention to him every single snap. Sometimes he’s capable of doing whatever he wants. A lot of respect for him and what he’s done. We’ll have some stuff. "— angelique (@chengelis) November 27, 2019
Funny stuff. So @AshleyBastock42 asked DPJ if his Revenge Tour hat was just a random selection tonight. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xR95mQ275M— angelique (@chengelis) November 27, 2019
November 27, 2019
Michigan at 1️⃣3️⃣ in the latest @CFBPlayoff rankings. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/Q3lNmxLSgm— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 27, 2019
Saturday's flyover at @UMichFootball will be conducted by U.S. Navy squadron VAQ-133 flying three EA-18G Growlers. #AFFlyover #GoBlue | #BeatOSU pic.twitter.com/bJ2NTAGXnS— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 26, 2019
Pretty cool: three members of the squadron – CDR Halpern, LT Brad Holm and LT Mark Williams are @UMich graduates.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) November 26, 2019
Holm was a member of @umichswimdive under Coach Bob Bowman and Coach Mike Bottom.
Let's #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/2fI9EBpFGb
Go Blue! Big one this weekend. Let's get it @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/mcF3dmwH9a— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) November 26, 2019
That right there is why we call @baird_cj 3J Baird! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/WMBMEEsmEI— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 26, 2019
"We all kind of just bought in to being ourselves and trusting each other."@JonTeske, to @TheAndyKatz, on how @umichbball has handled the Beilein-to-Howard transition so well pic.twitter.com/McoV8Ro37M— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 26, 2019
The Imperial Ballroom#GoBlue 〽️🏀#Battle4Atlantis pic.twitter.com/lQplDjzzXk— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 26, 2019
Pre-practice prep with @CampSanderson 〽️💪#GoBlue 〽️🏀#Battle4Atlantis pic.twitter.com/jxhVLH1iUi— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 26, 2019
I’m excited to announce I am now speaking on a full-time basis! The focus of my message is on overcoming adversity and other lessons that I’ve learned on the road to recovery. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities to come! pic.twitter.com/Ka0zrquLcx— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) November 25, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Kwity Paye — 'It's A Different Kind Of Locked In' For Ohio State Week
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Notebook: Ryan Day Talks Michigan Rivalry
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Visitor List For 'The Game' Continues To Grow
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Harbaugh On Fields, OSU, Don Brown & More
• Michael Rosenberg, Sports Illustrated: Jim Harbaugh's Tenure Should Be Defined By More Than Just Ohio State
---
