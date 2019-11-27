News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: November 27

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Wolverines vs. Iowa State Cyclones in Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

Sport: Men's Basketball

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN


Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

Headlines of the day

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Kwity Paye — 'It's A Different Kind Of Locked In' For Ohio State Week

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Notebook: Ryan Day Talks Michigan Rivalry

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Blue Chips: Visitor List For 'The Game' Continues To Grow

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News & Views: Harbaugh On Fields, OSU, Don Brown & More

Michael Rosenberg, Sports Illustrated: Jim Harbaugh's Tenure Should Be Defined By More Than Just Ohio State

---

{{ article.author_name }}