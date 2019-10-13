News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 13

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan at (No. 5) Nebraska

Sport: Volleyball

When: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2



What: Michigan at (No. 4) Indiana

Sport: Men's soccer

When: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“The thing I’m proudest of is the team, there wasn’t this, ‘Here we go again — phew!' They rose up and we got a few fumbles of our own. From where I was standing, we created some of our own. I trust and believe in our team, and we saw the evidence today. I think there’s a callous that’s been built there and a toughness that’s been borne out of it.”
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh after the 42-25 win over Illinois.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: Two 4th Quarter Fumble Recoveries Seal the win

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: U-M Rushing Attack Finally Finds its Rhythm Against Illinois

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players of the Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football's 42-25 win Over Illinois

• Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle: Why the Warriors are Banking on Jordan Poole Being a Draft-Night Steal

---

{{ article.author_name }}