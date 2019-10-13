The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 13
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan at (No. 5) Nebraska
Sport: Volleyball
When: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
What: Michigan at (No. 4) Indiana
Sport: Men's soccer
When: 3:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPNU
Tweets of the day
Aidan Hutchinson + Carlo Kemp: Michigan’s defense seals the deal pic.twitter.com/hwQ5HfEASb— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 12, 2019
The Wolverines rushed for a season-high 295 yards today at Illinois.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2019
Post-game report from some of the guys. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JfVyyULwC9
First. Career. Touchdown. #GoBlue | @H2_3125 pic.twitter.com/c9WHjqvSLy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2019
My thoughts during the Illini 25-point run, today. But, as Bo always said, “It’s easier to coach & correct mistakes after a win than it is after a loss.”— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 13, 2019
A win is a win! GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/H4a6hLywc4
Who else isn't sure if this is a fumble or a pick 🤔— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 12, 2019
(via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/ajtuCFvYOw
State College ... WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!@UMichFootball 🆚 @PennStateFball— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 13, 2019
(📍 @HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/5ijjsFqMT7
1,000 for DPJ ✊#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/LyTKCkz52J— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2019
Still sick I dropped 2 picks 🤦🏾♂️ but GREAT team win!— Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) October 12, 2019
All praise to the man above!! 🙏🏾— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) October 13, 2019
October 13, 2019 – Michigan's First Championship Quarterback Charles Street - https://t.co/7Y1GYa043i pic.twitter.com/PTubL3ryQf— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 13, 2019
Senior night already flew by... Wish I could slow down the time! Thanks to FaceTime my little Lauren could join us for our family picture from her college. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/TJybedauzA— Jeff Persi (Dad) 🇺🇸 (@jeff_persi) October 13, 2019
2021 Rivals250 DE and Michigan target Kechaun Bennett (@kechaun1) getting after the QB #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uCAMSekdHB— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 12, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan University ...#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OF8ZCvuESj— Mar’keise irving (@bucky_buckets) October 12, 2019
Final from Yost tonight. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/s2EZ1YSJF3— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 13, 2019
He's gonna knock you Luce!! @griffluce #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jzW1Xz9LHa— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 13, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: Two 4th Quarter Fumble Recoveries Seal the win
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: U-M Rushing Attack Finally Finds its Rhythm Against Illinois
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players of the Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football's 42-25 win Over Illinois
• Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle: Why the Warriors are Banking on Jordan Poole Being a Draft-Night Steal
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook