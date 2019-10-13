“The thing I’m proudest of is the team, there wasn’t this, ‘Here we go again — phew!' They rose up and we got a few fumbles of our own. From where I was standing, we created some of our own. I trust and believe in our team, and we saw the evidence today. I think there’s a callous that’s been built there and a toughness that’s been borne out of it.”

— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh after the 42-25 win over Illinois.