The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Juwan Howard told us at media day that it just took the first domino to fall before he felt others would join him. He went back to his own recruitment and his Michigan days when he was that guy, convincing Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and the rest of the Fab Five to join him in Ann Arbor. If Todd decides to play in college and does not go overseas next year, and that is still a big if, this is a huge first get for Howard and the Wolverines. Several top recruits have already responded very favorably on social media and could follow Todd to Ann Arbor."
— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, discussing Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy five-star power forward Isaiah Todd's impending decision tonight.

Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Four-Star 2020 RB Jalen Berger Looking to Make OV to Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Recruiting Nuggets on Remaining 2020 Michigan Targets

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Campanile on McGrone's Emergence; Warinner Analyzes Mayfield and Onwenu

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: PA Sports Jed Donohue and John Borton

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Isaiah Todd Commitment Primer

