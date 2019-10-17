The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 17
Mandatory viewing for this week. When the legend of @TomBrady was born. 1999 at PSU. Down by 10. Play clock running out of time. Only one timeout. What to do? Take the timeout on 3rd & 2? No. Save the timeout. Take the 5-yard penalty. Convert 3 & long. Score the TD.👍 pic.twitter.com/lW841nRKcm— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 16, 2019
Michigan looking to make a big impact on the recruiting trail in the next few weeks:— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) October 16, 2019
Asst Coach Saddi Washington will be in for Nimari Burnett today
Isaiah Todd decides tomorrow
Hunter Dickinson looking like a possibility https://t.co/OMUplgKwOw
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will be in today for five-star seniors Jaden Springer and Mark Williams, a source told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 16, 2019
Williams will announce November 1st while Springer said he will decide soon.
Michigan will send an assistant in today for five-star guard Nimari Burnett, a source told @Stockrisers. Major target for the Wolverines.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 16, 2019
From yesterday [but never posted]: Michigan and Virginia were in yesterday for Top-40 senior Moses Moody, a source told @Stockrisers. He prepares for an Arkansas official visit this weekend.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 16, 2019
We are all so proud of @_Dbush11. @KhalekeHudson shares his thoughts on the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/7qH7PDAoK3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2019
Josh Uche is having an incredibly productive year so far — but it’s nowhere near where he wants to be yet.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2019
One-on-one with @_Uche35. 👇#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/jQWw2Kduzh
Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli's title has been modified ... he is now Associate Head Coach to Juwan Howard.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) October 16, 2019
October 17, 2019 – Happy Birthday Karl Tech - https://t.co/76D1KmySu1 pic.twitter.com/1FuVBHZITx— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 16, 2019
You're visiting U-M with someone who's never been before. What are your top three places to stop on a campus tour? pic.twitter.com/vE8gq92w8q— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 16, 2019
Big House ➡️ DC— DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) October 16, 2019
Welcome to the defense, @Tkinnel_2!#DefendersDraft🛡 pic.twitter.com/3TTvRmSZ1t
#WallpaperWednesday 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0XXwa9rLJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2019
Michigan to Host Lake Superior State in Weekend Series— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2019
INFO | https://t.co/khKo2fCG9t
TIX | https://t.co/EmvErIUpx4#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i8aXxivoSD
🚨 Ticket Giveaway 🚨— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 16, 2019
Interested in checking out @umichhockey on Saturday night? We’ve got TWO tix for you!
RT & TAG a friend who you'd bring to Yost! Be sure to follow so we can DM you if selected!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/c7wZbvJ4lG
Our international flavor is a recipe for @umichfldhockey's success. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/MDNaZ8R56h— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 17, 2019
Sharing some of our favorite sights, sounds and memories of Cuba. Here's our first of three video chapters: Old Havana. 🇨🇺 #FallBreak #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0GrbKIz2Mp— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) October 16, 2019
.@umichwsoccer Junior Alia Martin ups her game by adding her knowledge of cognitive science and psychology.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 16, 2019
Read her @PFDairy Scholar Story » https://t.co/WjgKXH2nGS#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jYk4j8SQvE
