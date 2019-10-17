"Juwan Howard told us at media day that it just took the first domino to fall before he felt others would join him. He went back to his own recruitment and his Michigan days when he was that guy, convincing Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and the rest of the Fab Five to join him in Ann Arbor. If Todd decides to play in college and does not go overseas next year, and that is still a big if, this is a huge first get for Howard and the Wolverines. Several top recruits have already responded very favorably on social media and could follow Todd to Ann Arbor."

— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, discussing Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy five-star power forward Isaiah Todd's impending decision tonight.