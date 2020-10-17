The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 17
Tweets of the day
Everyday I wake up my goal is to make my grandma proud 〽️〽️〽️#Committed #RIPGrandma pic.twitter.com/4sV7YJ50EK— GODZILLA (@Brand3nJ44) October 16, 2020
Give us highlights of the @UMichFootball legend all day, every day. https://t.co/wAOWQbEwIH pic.twitter.com/QtdgZYtMXA— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 16, 2020
Senior defensive lineman Kwity Paye has been included in the 2020 Big Ten Football Preseason Honors List!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 16, 2020
Let's go, @KwityPaye_19! pic.twitter.com/OUmqWlBkCw
Biggest question in the East?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 16, 2020
"For me, it's really about this Michigan football team."
Get @HowardGriffith's full answer ⬇. pic.twitter.com/5lERaorV7X
I’m having a good night on play-at-home #Jeopardy! But come on @DesmondHoward , Alex has to make these questions a little tougher! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/3WvtR6KUhu— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 16, 2020
Hey @CamCameronCoach, you coached Des, which of these two HS teammates wore a suit & tie every day to class at Michigan?? https://t.co/InPadwQ7Zo— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 17, 2020
40 days and 40 nights until college basketball is back!— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 16, 2020
Check out Instagram (https://t.co/Vi7i6ZvFvU) for today's ROTHSTEIN 45 breakdown.
This is ONLY October.
So proud❤️ https://t.co/aMPum1Amu5— Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) October 16, 2020
Five-star Michigan target Will Johnson (@Willj1228) with his second touchdown of the night! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/n9eSHYPxH4— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 17, 2020
4th and goal from the 4, five-star Michigan target Will Johnson (@Willj1228) takes it in for the score to tie the game late in the fourth #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ItEpOkISWE— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 17, 2020
Birmingham Groves beats Oak Park 38-20.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) October 17, 2020
Out here at Oak Park High School for their game against Birmingham Groves. Oak Park is the home of 4-star Michigan DT target @rayshaun_benny (not playing due to injury) and Birmingham Groves is the home of class of 2022 Michigan 3-star athlete target @JadenMangham. #goblue pic.twitter.com/pZ2K3FSifV— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) October 16, 2020
Final: Garber 56, Swan Valley 32— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Rivals250 2022 Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) recorded seven tackles and scored a TD in Garber's big win over Swan Valley tonight. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/L23AmekTT2— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
BIG MAN TD!!! Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) lines up at RB and gets in the end zone #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ypIFZfgGyV— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Michigan DT commit Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) facing constant double teams today. Still has seven tackles. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/R7hX2BYIB4— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
End of the 3rd Q: Garber 35, Swan Valley 26— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Half: Garber 28, Swan Valley 20— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
See you soon, @alexvansumeren! #GoBlue https://t.co/oBeFOol9SS— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 16, 2020
Michigan a finalist for 2022 Rivals250 OL Billy Schrauth #GoBlue https://t.co/ldErvLm8ma— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 17, 2020
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 LB Branden Jennings Commits to Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Kwity Paye Earns Preseason Big Ten Honors
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Inching Toward a top 5 Recruiting Class
• Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Harbaugh's Contract; Intel From Practice Observers
• Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard, MGoBlue: Awards and Honors: Paye Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List
