 The Michigan Wolverines' football program landed a huge commitment yesterday in the form of 4-star LB Branden Jennings
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 17

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"H.S. teammates Desmond Howard and Elvis Grbac fled north from Ohio to play football for this rival university."
— A question on Jeopardy yesterday, with the answer of course being Michigan
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals100 LB Branden Jennings Commits to Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Kwity Paye Earns Preseason Big Ten Honors

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Inching Toward a top 5 Recruiting Class

• Austin Fox, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Harbaugh's Contract; Intel From Practice Observers

• Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard, MGoBlue: Awards and Honors: Paye Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

---

{{ article.author_name }}