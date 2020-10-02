The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 2
Tweets of the day
October 1st, 2016: 4 years ago today, Jourdan Lewis made this ridiculous one-handed interception to seal the win against Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/ahW8aNckGj— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) October 1, 2020
Wait, it's October?— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 1, 2020
We play football in a few short weeks. 👀
SHOUTOUT! 🙌— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 1, 2020
Will Hart has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded annually to the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. @will_hart_4#GoBlue 〽️💪 pic.twitter.com/ieqTkN8hRE
🏀 DIII Championship Game— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) October 1, 2020
🏀 #MarchMadness Championship Game
🏀 #NBAFinals
Everyone knows Duncan Robinson's (@D_Bo20) legendary story now. #TBT to a great career with @umichbball! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/rnUgy3k22G
October 2, 2020 Remembering Gustave Ferbert - https://t.co/WcCFvShx3t pic.twitter.com/8uSokcdN4U— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) October 2, 2020
Tonight I'm going to cheer for you jake! You are a fighter and never give up and you are always kind and good and you make me want to try harder and be strong like you! I believe in you and I am proud of you! @JakeButtTE— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) October 1, 2020
Your friend
Larry jr pic.twitter.com/n9BsDg4HWj
Donavan Edwards, the #1 RB in the nation, has 42 offers and can go anywhere. He displays incredible poise, character and discipline as an opponent starts punching him and he walks away in the heat of battle. Let’s all learn that being selfless leads to championships. @19Bellamy pic.twitter.com/dmmmigfcBC— Coach Popp (@Coach4254) October 1, 2020
Today was my final day at Michigan.— Kyler Ludlow (@brdcstrkll) October 1, 2020
Even though I lost my job, I haven’t lost my identity. I love what I do, but it is not (and never was) who I am.
Thank you to every student-athlete, coach, and colleague that made it such a memorable year.
Chicago 🚘 Dayton— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 1, 2020
We will never STOP working!— Michigan Men’s Golf (@umichmgolf) October 1, 2020
And Now ➡️ THANKS to the Cilluffo Family our renovated practice area takes us to yet another level of preparation
The Leaders & Best is what we DO!#GoBlue 〽️️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/QfphI6yHwf
BREAKING: 5 🌟 SDE @JT_tuimoloau is down to 7️⃣ Schools!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 1, 2020
The 6’5 277 Prospect from Sammamish, WA is ranked #1 in the Nation according to the Top247 Rankings.
He is also the #24 Ranked Recruit of All-Time 🤯
Where Should He Go?🤔 pic.twitter.com/v7dSGhx5LZ
Final: Alter 49, Julienne 21— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 2, 2020
End of the 1st Q: Alter 21, Julienne 0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 1, 2020
Rivals100 Michigan DT Target Derrick Shepard (@iamSh3p) spending most of his time on offense tonight. Here he is at right tackle. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/D425HOZBVf— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 1, 2020
Huge 300-pound 2022 Michigan DT target Derrick Shepard (@iamSh3p) shoots into the backfield as Alter forces a fourth and goal. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ADBvBfMFRZ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 1, 2020
Game No. 6: Alter vs. Julienne 📍 pic.twitter.com/QJybIq4LRU— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 1, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Several Freshmen Impressing on Defense
• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie: Wolverine TV: Barrett and Stueber Provide an Update on Padded Practices
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Michigan Football and the Start of Padded Practices, Recruiting and More
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Stueber and Mayfield Provide a Formidable duo on the Right Side
• Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard, MGoBlue: Awards and Honors: Hart Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
