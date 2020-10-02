 Michigan Wolverines football's Mike Barrett and Andrew Stueber provided lengthy updates on U-M's practices yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 2

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Wait, it's October? We play football in a few short weeks."
— The Michigan Football Twitter Account on Thursday afternoon
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Several Freshmen Impressing on Defense

• Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie: Wolverine TV: Barrett and Stueber Provide an Update on Padded Practices

• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Michigan Football and the Start of Padded Practices, Recruiting and More

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Stueber and Mayfield Provide a Formidable duo on the Right Side

• Dave Ablauf and Chad Shepard, MGoBlue: Awards and Honors: Hart Named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

---

