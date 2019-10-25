The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 25
Michigan on TV
What: (No. 7) Minnesota at Michigan
Sport: Volleyball
When: 6:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
This storied rivalry continues under the lights on Saturday. #GoBlue | #BeatND pic.twitter.com/Klx8sHRqHh— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 24, 2019
Time for another Notre Dame at Michigan highlight - this time from 1985.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 25, 2019
I see you @JumboElliott76 & @GeraldWhite !!
GO BLUE!! BEAT ND!! pic.twitter.com/ptU1hkfuh6
You know why AC was so great? He didn’t talk about how good he was or what he was going to do. He didn’t complain when he didn’t get the ball as often as he wanted. He just went out & flat played. Now it’s called “ballin’.” Ya - AC was a baller. He just went out and beat you.👊👍 pic.twitter.com/FGWRicNaW6— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 24, 2019
Get Chills every time I see. Ready for Saturday to see these Boys Go To WORK!!! #GoBlue〽️ https://t.co/ehU0IZjWDV— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) October 24, 2019
#TBT: We need you fans to bring it again Saturday night! #GoBlue | #BeatND pic.twitter.com/R2Gn6XiunX— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 24, 2019
I have @xaviersimpson3 rated as the 5th best Point Guard in college BB. Why? Stopper on D, 89 career wins, durable & tough with 116 straight starts. A+ Leader. I have attended 3 practices & 2 tailgates this fall. He has taken ownership of @umichbball. Also, love the hook shot.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) October 24, 2019
Who ya got coming out on 🔝 on Saturday?— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2019
For us to win the B1G East Division tiebreaker-— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️🧢 (@UMichWD) October 24, 2019
Michigan must win out
OSU must lose to Michigan + Wisconsin
PSU must lose to OSU + MSU (lol) or Minnesota
Can't wait to see The Big House shine under those bright lights! Let's Go Blue! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/XicxWJaUSh— Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) October 24, 2019
I got to know Bennie in the late 70's thru the 80's. I would have 1 seat for him in the north end of the #MichiganStadium press box. He would get a ride to the @UMichFootball game and we would take him home at halftime. He loved talking to the 'Jackson 5' guys. A real gentleman. https://t.co/Q2k9desvc4— Bruce Madej (@BrMadej) October 25, 2019
Want a taste of fall at U-M? Join us Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET right here on Twitter as we go live with the newest episode of Maize & Views. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/8Mev57B6zt— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 24, 2019
#GoBlue / #BeatND 〽️ pic.twitter.com/sqUVORQBZh— Kenny Demens (@kdemens25) October 24, 2019
.@_Dbush11 signed this Color Rush jersey for 1️⃣ lucky fan‼️— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 25, 2019
RT for your chance to win! pic.twitter.com/yglUJaupZW
Committed To the HOF World Bowl ✈️ pic.twitter.com/9EHAH3YRAj— MAKARI PAIGE ¹ᵏ (@makaripaige) October 24, 2019
Before Friday's Halloween at Yost vs. WMU, let's review this week's highlights for Wolverines in the NHL!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 24, 2019
Three Stars of the Week:
⭐️ @CarlHagelin
⭐️ @Jcomph7
⭐️ @KyleConnor18
〽️ --> https://t.co/bXnFiMwaVp#ProBlue #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/aaSQDUwULd
The Michigan Hockey Report takes a look at Jack Becker, the early season takeaways, and this weekend's home-and-home with Western Michigan. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/FKonK1a1O8— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 24, 2019
Michigan Hockey's Nick Pastujov talks about #GoBlue's depth and previews this week's home-and-home series with No. 18-ranked Western Michigan pic.twitter.com/dvOhVXSB2d— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 24, 2019
Go Blue. @umichfldhockey pic.twitter.com/qI0tc2PNf2— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 24, 2019
Pregame read from @TheWolverineMag ⤵️#GoBlue | #MakeIt https://t.co/pFQr7FHf4J— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 24, 2019
Make sure you stay in your seats tomorrow at halftime, as @SOCOMparacom will be dropping into the UMSS (weather permitting). Excited to have them in town! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hZDmU8E7X1— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) October 24, 2019
Links for tonight's match against Rutgers!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 24, 2019
📊: https://t.co/eUOYKko8kI
📺: https://t.co/0Bmtka4UWX
🎟: https://t.co/40t1lg54e4
📑: https://t.co/93DCdmzzLl#GoBlue 〽️ | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/HsZWAG7yCv
The Wolverines will be back in action Sunday, Oct. 27 as they conclude the regular season at U-M Soccer Stadium against Maryland!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/959p5JuxUB— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 25, 2019
𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕏𝕀#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/gYSDRATLLS— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 24, 2019
Wolverine Bites: Michigan outshot Rutgers 14-7.#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/W8N3WGLTsb— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 25, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan vs. Notre Dame
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Notre Dame With an Irish Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Dickinson Back This Weekend, More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Top Michigan RB Target to Visit This Weekend
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Fact or Fiction: Jim Harbaugh has an Exit Strategy
---
