{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 25

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: (No. 7) Minnesota at Michigan

Sport: Volleyball

When: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I have @xaviersimpson3 rated as the 5th best Point Guard in college BB. Why? Stopper on D, 89 career wins, durable \u0026 tough with 116 straight starts. A+ Leader. I have attended 3 practices \u0026 2 tailgates this fall. He has taken ownership of @umichbball. Also, love the hook shot."
— Former U-M center Tim McCormick, on why he's so high on senior point guard Zavier Simpson

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Keys to the Game: Michigan vs. Notre Dame

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Notre Dame With an Irish Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Dickinson Back This Weekend, More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Top Michigan RB Target to Visit This Weekend

• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Fact or Fiction: Jim Harbaugh has an Exit Strategy

{{ article.author_name }}