"I have @xaviersimpson3 rated as the 5th best Point Guard in college BB. Why? Stopper on D, 89 career wins, durable \u0026 tough with 116 straight starts. A+ Leader. I have attended 3 practices \u0026 2 tailgates this fall. He has taken ownership of @umichbball. Also, love the hook shot."

— Former U-M center Tim McCormick, on why he's so high on senior point guard Zavier Simpson