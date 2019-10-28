News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 28

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Can’t decide if I was more impressed with @UMichFootball last night or more disappointed in @NDFootball and their lack of competitive spirit! UM has become a different team in the last 6 quarters and will be dangerous for anyone they play. ND?? Not even sure what to say."
— College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, after doing the color for Saturday night's Michigan/Notre Dame game.

Top Headlines

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Notre Dame win

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene and Chris Balas, Post-ND

• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Michigan Wolverines Football 45, Notre Dame 14

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Makes Significant Leaps in Both AP and Coaches Polls Following Blowout of Notre Dame

• Bill Bender, SportingNews: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Pour it on Notre Dame in Potential Season-Reversing win

{{ article.author_name }}