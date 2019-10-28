The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 28
Tweets of the day
ALL touchdowns from last night! 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i9YQaBjCW3— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2019
The defense allowed 180 total yards last night.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2019
Your top defensive plays from the WIN over ND. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qo2GSgfTym
VICTORY Sunday! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LeDtOBzj4D— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2019
Such an impressive performance by @UMichFootball tonight. Played with confidence and toughness offensively and defensively the whole game. Absolutely love how they never let up. #GoBlue— Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) October 27, 2019
40 years ago today my awesome dad decided to take my younger brother @JKryk and me to our first @UMichFootball game. Bought tix from scalpers......— John Kryk (@JohnKryk) October 27, 2019
1/2 pic.twitter.com/67570UI4NR
Can’t decide if I was more impressed with @UMichFootball last night or more disappointed in @NDFootball and their lack of competitive spirit!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 27, 2019
UM has become a different team in the last 6 quarters and will be dangerous for anyone they play. ND?? Not even sure what to say.
Whatever began late in the first half last weekend at Penn State continued for all 60 minutes against Notre Dame.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2019
U-M has turned the corner and become a tornado on the football field against some of the best teams in the country.
STORY: https://t.co/LIy8PtzQ5H#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/d7KjgYRSa7
First game day experience in the Big House was aMAIZEing! #GoBlue nation had that place jumping!!Can’t wait to play here💙💛— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) October 27, 2019
HUGE Thank you to @UMichFootball players/coaches. Through all the outside noise yall come together & fight for each other EVERY week & that says everything about WHO YOU ARE! What you gave the fans last night was indescribable. We rockin till the end! #GoBlue— Sarah Szetela (@Szetela89) October 27, 2019
Michigan just played in a monsoon and didn’t turn the ball over once against the No. 2 team in the land in turnovers forced.— David Noe (@DavidRNoe) October 27, 2019
Just another stat to keep you smiling
Quite a breakout performance by @H2_3125 Hassan Haskins, wow #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UC2Ls0Risl— MVictors (@MVictors) October 27, 2019
ICYMI: From the Michigan - Notre Dame game.— Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) October 27, 2019
This is pure, unadulterated bullying.
You know a block is good when it can only be described as 'emasculating'. https://t.co/5FzkHkKTcq
ReeeeeeMixxxxxx 😂 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jJm6Wv03ay— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) October 28, 2019
So proud of our players & so blessed to work with this great staff/family! What a great win! Have a blessed day and Have a great Sunday on International TE Day! #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️ pic.twitter.com/5JN71yeWqg— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) October 27, 2019
Thank you @umichband for the greatest halftime show ever! 111,000 fans excited about @UMich helping @NASA return to the Moon! The conductor of “the Victors” was especially talented (me!). Watch: https://t.co/6W85yT7320 https://t.co/PsWhJHc2lw— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 27, 2019
🏈 Brandon Graham (Philadelphia Eagles):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) October 27, 2019
6 TOT, 1 SACK, 2 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 FR.
𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑰𝑮𝑨𝑵 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑺!!— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 27, 2019
The Wolverines cap off the 2019 regular season with the victory over Maryland!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/IaHpE7GH0w
.@PSmeenge, @daniellerauchy and @maddienolan20 participated in today’s @UMichAthletics You Go Girl event! #goblue #rolemodels pic.twitter.com/XIheijUb7X— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) October 27, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Notre Dame win
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene and Chris Balas, Post-ND
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: What They're Saying: Michigan Wolverines Football 45, Notre Dame 14
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: U-M Makes Significant Leaps in Both AP and Coaches Polls Following Blowout of Notre Dame
• Bill Bender, SportingNews: Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Pour it on Notre Dame in Potential Season-Reversing win
---
