The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 3
Tweets of the day
#GoBlue 👏 https://t.co/my284A4srz— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) October 3, 2020
What rhymes with Jake? 😏 pic.twitter.com/N5UVwl952j— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 3, 2020
Who comes to mind when you think No. 2⃣1⃣?@UMichFootball legend and 1991 @HeismanTrophy winner @DesmondHoward has to be in the discussion.#CountdownToKickoff pic.twitter.com/fP74LnRGbG— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 2, 2020
A reminder that we have a full season of Michigan Football Classics airing on @971theticketxyt each Saturday (until B1G Football kicks off), beginning at 11:30 a.m.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 2, 2020
Tune in tomorrow for the 3OT thriller vs. Michigan State in 2004. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vz2cIjlZBe
Your Game ✌️ starters. pic.twitter.com/5qLzxPi2LP— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 3, 2020
West Bloomfield 2021 RB Donovan Edwards is punched repeatedly during their win last week.— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) October 2, 2020
Edwards takes the punches and is ready for the next play 😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/JsxS0EPJ8t
Touchdown Trojans!!! Ambrose Wilson to Andrel Anthony Jr. from 34 yards out!! Extra point good.— East Lansing Football (@EL_Trojans_FB) October 2, 2020
10-0 Trojans with 1:46 left in the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/m1eMkh7OZw
OVER THE TOP! Touchdown, Rivals100 RB and top Michigan target Donovan Edwards (@DEdwards__) #GoBlue @19Bellamy pic.twitter.com/KWJjo7Nr8e— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 3, 2020
Rivals100 RB and top Michigan target Donovan Edwards hauls in a nice first-down grab #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/67tVwrUqJa— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 3, 2020
Pick for Rivals250 ATH and Michigan target Dillon Tatum @PrimeTimeDill pic.twitter.com/XRaX1gFJA0— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 3, 2020
Here at Clarkston to watch Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards, Rivals250 ATH Dillon Tatum and more.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 2, 2020
Game will be live on @FOXSportsDet at 7:30. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uwbHrsbdcL
Final: Dakota 21, Grosse Pointe South 7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Dakota responds. Up 21-7 over Grosse Pointe South with 7:05 to go.— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
End of the 3rd Q: Dakota 13, Grosse Pointe South 0— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Five-star 2022 Michigan DB target Will Johnson (@Willj1228) scores a TD at WR and gets South right back in this. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pYNg3k3Ici— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Five-star 2022 Michigan DB target Will Johnson (@Willj1228) literally putting the team on his back at WR. 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Rh9P3KUcG8— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Five-star 2022 Michigan DB target Will Johnson (@Willj1228) just decapitated this dude 😱😱😱 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Eax6P7Oyp5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 3, 2020
Eastpointe wins 50-0— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) October 3, 2020
Trent finishes with one catch: a 76-yard touchdown.
Tay’Shawn Trent (No. 15 in white) blocking as a wide receiver tonight: pic.twitter.com/pS0zaYdiOJ— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) October 3, 2020
Tay’Shawn Trent hauls in this one-handed catch in the end zone, but the refs rule him out of bounds: pic.twitter.com/v4e4SDxvMY— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) October 3, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Updates on U-M's Practices, Milton, Collins and More
• EJ Holland, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Recapping how Michigan Targets Performed, Including Donovan Edwards
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Battle Brewing at one Linebacker Spot
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Former Michigan Football Player Jon Jansen to Replace Jamie Samuelson on Radio Show
