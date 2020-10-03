 We recap the games of several Michigan Wolverines football targets inside, including Dillon Tatum and Donovan Edwards.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Jake Cronenworth is the first Padres rookie EVER to homer in a postseason game.”
— The San Diego Padres' Twitter account, after former Wolverine star Jake Cronenworth helped his club take down the St. Louis Cardinals and advance to the NLDS
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort: Updates on U-M's Practices, Milton, Collins and More

• EJ Holland, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Recapping how Michigan Targets Performed, Including Donovan Edwards

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Battle Brewing at one Linebacker Spot

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Former Michigan Football Player Jon Jansen to Replace Jamie Samuelson on Radio Show

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}