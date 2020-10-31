 Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard received huge news yesterday when 5-star Caleb Houstan committed.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 31

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"First-year Spartans coach Mel Tucker and his squad looked outmanned in the trenches, slow on both sides of the ball and like a young Austin Fox at his first Westphalia Fair greased pig contest in turning the ball over seven times."
— Chris Balas in yesterday's Staff Picks article, with yet another wildly successful attempt at humor
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball: Chaundee Brown Gets his Waiver and can Play in 2020-21

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: 5-Star Small Forward Caleb Houstan Commits to Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Staff Predictions: Michigan Football vs. Michigan State

• Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Roundtable: Michigan State Talk, Surprises and More

• Paul Konyndyk, SpartanMag: Opponent Perspective Q&A: Michigan State vs. Michigan

