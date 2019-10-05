The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 5
Michigan on TV
What: Iowa at Michigan
Sport: Football
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Tweets of the day
Just like it was called in the huddle, right? @JumboElliott76 @JMorris23 @GeraldWhite pic.twitter.com/TH2BQb9Atm— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 4, 2019
2️⃣4️⃣ HOURS 👌 pic.twitter.com/0Swpz4m83a— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 4, 2019
In 1944 Michigan travelled to Marquette, MI to play a night football game.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 5, 2019
More on @MVictors here: https://t.co/IjSX9HkX8c
More video on my YouTube Channel: https://t.co/dS3ZBy4Xvs
Final score: Michigan 14 - Marquette 0 pic.twitter.com/wbf0etcqYT
Happy Homecoming!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 5, 2019
Here's a special message from @UMichFootball's @CoachJim4UM. pic.twitter.com/lQ4OOfkwGi
Are you ready for @UMichFootball vs @HawkeyeFootball?— U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) October 4, 2019
What you need to know, parking, prohibited items & more: https://t.co/HQGIZwgjSr #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/z7aPAOgJeS
Coach @JuwanHoward and staff have really got something special happening at @umichbball Thank you from @moses_moody3 and family for an A-ma-zing visit! pic.twitter.com/IbgAZdSpPU— Rona Moody (@MzRMoody) October 4, 2019
Five-star senior Jaemyn Brakefield was supposed to be visiting Michigan this weekend, but he tells me that he will RESCHEDULE that visit. He has no plans to make a college choice anytime soon.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 4, 2019
Tonight my Pinckney pirates friends beat Adrian! tomorrow Jim invited me to the game and I can't wait to see him and all my Michigan friends thank you Jim! Go blue! Go pirates! This is gonna be a great weekend! #grateful @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/qF72fNg2z7— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) October 5, 2019
Can’t wait! First the @michiganalumni tailgate and then over to the Big House to cheer on The Team. 💙〽️🏈 #GoBlue— Gail VanBrimer (@GailVanBrimer) October 5, 2019
The motivation for personal glory is strong in football and other sports. Once athletes get a sense of being better than most, they set goals to measure whether greatness is achieved.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 4, 2019
Carlo Kemp was no different in that regard.
STORY » https://t.co/DvJWXP57Ud#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GXWjj4XQ5S
This is a lie from Mark Emmert…NIL does NOT turn players into employees…this is a scare tactic and 100% false https://t.co/qh1A9smOFw— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 4, 2019
.@CoachPearsonUM and the @umichhockey program have "cautious optimism" as they ready for the start of the @collegehockey season.— MiHockey (@MiHockeyNow) October 4, 2019
📝 | https://t.co/B8AEKFrszp pic.twitter.com/KgrQDxfvN7
🎙️ Commitment Issues Podcast🎙️@RivalsWoody, @Cassidy_Rob forecast Week 6, talk Trevor Lawrence’s "struggles" & relive when Doc Rivers called out a young Woody!— Rivals (@Rivals) October 5, 2019
🗣️ @RivalsPodcast: https://t.co/apJfKwFqC8
🌩️ SoundCloud: https://t.co/YXpYF9PBsR
🍏 Apple: https://t.co/jnokUVkfM2 pic.twitter.com/I3YsUf4JZP
Together...in 2 days. We'll see you there. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kS4fCBP5Uz— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 5, 2019
Wait no longer, friends. @B1GHockey has announced TV designations and timeshttps://t.co/EgJGKGbWeB#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/c8KLmkUbHc— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 4, 2019
Even if you can't make it back to Ann Arbor, you can still tune in to our Homecoming Tailgate. Join us Saturday at 10 a.m. ET as we go live on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/mSRJ9FG26g— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) October 4, 2019
Blake Corum (@blake_corum) is a bad man.— USA TODAY HSS (@usatodayhss) October 5, 2019
He had almost 250 yards in the first half alone as @SFAfootball_MD crushed Venice.https://t.co/vVOrv3tbP2
Safe to say Michigan OL target Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75) is physical. Ref turned to me and said: “I would be afraid of him, and I’m a 35-year-old man.” 😂 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Nwzvd8cGXk— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 5, 2019
2020 Michigan OL target Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75) puts his man in the dirt #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ITPh8w7WZj— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 5, 2019
Backside protection from 2020— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 5, 2019
Michigan OL target Andrew Gentry (@a_gentry75) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qh1PhNCFYh
Excited to receive an offer from the University of Michigan‼️ pic.twitter.com/gdyTbpZTA9— James Pogorelc (@jamespogo33) October 4, 2019
For some reason this didn’t post earlier, but here is a nice clip of 2022 Michigan QB target Nicco Marchiol (@MarchiolNicco) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/xI0ffFwhUV— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 4, 2019
.@MPertofsky getting it done for @umichvball who has a few service aces including match point! pic.twitter.com/nMQPEBtYup— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 5, 2019
Strong run for the national #16 Michigan men at Notre Dame today!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 4, 2019
Held our own against the country's best and showed off one of the deepest rosters in the nation#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lRhwdkDUF9
Race day mood.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 4, 2019
Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite @ 1:45pm#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GmT81w1wF0
🔷 RACEDAY @ NOTRE DAME 🔷— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 4, 2019
Here's who the #16 Michigan men will have to contend with today
#4 Colorado
#9 Notre Dame
#10 Wisconsin
#13 Colorado State
#14 Ole Miss
#15 NC State
#18 Wyoming
#19 Indiana
#21 Purdue
#26 Eastern Kentucky
#29 Alabama
Big chance to make a statement
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: The Tale of the Tape: Sizing up Michigan vs. Iowa
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: The Latest on U-M Football, Juwan Howard's top Targets
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Tidbits on Remaining 2020 Michigan Recruiting Targets
• Megan Armstrong, Bleacher Report: Duke Holds No. 1 Recruiting Class in 2020 After 4-Star Jaemyn Brakfield Commits
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook