{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Iowa at Michigan

Sport: Football

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Coach @JuwanHoward and staff have really got something special happening at @umichbball. Thank you from @moses_moody3 and family for an A-ma-zing visit!"
— Rona Moody — who is the mother of Montverde (Fla.) Academy four-star small forward Moses Moody — on Twitter Friday morning. Moody is rated as the No. 50 overall prospect in the country, and is one of Michigan's top targets in the 2020 class.

Top Headlines

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: The Tale of the Tape: Sizing up Michigan vs. Iowa

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: INSIDE THE FORT: The Latest on U-M Football, Juwan Howard's top Targets

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Tidbits on Remaining 2020 Michigan Recruiting Targets

• Megan Armstrong, Bleacher Report: Duke Holds No. 1 Recruiting Class in 2020 After 4-Star Jaemyn Brakfield Commits

{{ article.author_name }}