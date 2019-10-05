"Coach @JuwanHoward and staff have really got something special happening at @umichbball. Thank you from @moses_moody3 and family for an A-ma-zing visit!"

— Rona Moody — who is the mother of Montverde (Fla.) Academy four-star small forward Moses Moody — on Twitter Friday morning. Moody is rated as the No. 50 overall prospect in the country, and is one of Michigan's top targets in the 2020 class.