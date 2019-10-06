The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 6
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan State at Michigan
Sport: Field hockey
When: 4:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
The Wolverine defense balled out with a HUGE day against Iowa 💪— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 5, 2019
Catch all the highlights of @UMichFootball's win in our 60' in 60" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tFcBLaMoaX
Iowa will finish the game with one yard rushing ... and a 10-3 loss. Jim Harbaugh MUST do something drastic with the offense this week. Don't care what. Anything different is good.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) October 5, 2019
Michigan’s game “MVP!” Can’t be overstated what this defense did today. Saved our season! Huge. pic.twitter.com/F2e0bMZw8K— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) October 5, 2019
Appreciate all the fans who came out today! The Big House was rocking! https://t.co/McJ0fRkNX2— Grant Newsome (@grant_newsome) October 5, 2019
That @UMichFootball Defense today was ridiculous pic.twitter.com/HZUUsAQKM2— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 6, 2019
Dr. Blitz. pic.twitter.com/8MaFyBIXZ2— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 5, 2019
LaVert Hill’s pick: pic.twitter.com/vo8bwX9Dg6— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 5, 2019
Josh Metellus gets the ball right back for @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/eNDbHEzmTR— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 5, 2019
Dax Hill with the pass break up, Ambry Thomas takes it away. #Michigan pic.twitter.com/Dng1G0yihj— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 5, 2019
Top 20 wins are never embarrassing https://t.co/uWJociRxOQ— Garrett Fishaw (@MGoFish) October 5, 2019
Michigan's defense vs. Iowa:— Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 5, 2019
Sacks: 8
Turnovers forced: 4
Points allowed: 3
Rushing yards allowed: 1
Night night, Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/Gf10hftRlo— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2019
MICHIGAN 🔐⬇️ IOWA@UMichFootball’s defense keeps the Hawkeye’s offense 🤫 in a 10-3 win.— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) October 5, 2019
Listen to @jimbrandstatter’s 〽️📻 highlights ⤵️#GoBlue https://t.co/DzYPtU1UiD
Wut. 😂@UMichFootball's drumline is on another level 🔄🥁 pic.twitter.com/qMuv42bAXu— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 5, 2019
😂 @CharlesWoodson gave @UMichFootball fans what they wanted today. pic.twitter.com/ezS0v4PlLj— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 5, 2019
👀 @UMichFootball comes back to life in the @BigTen race 😂⚰️ pic.twitter.com/jhfbLL60u9— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 5, 2019
Defense for Michigan has been lights out all game— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 5, 2019
Unfortunately only wins over top-13 teams are considered big wins. Better luck next time, Harbaugh.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) October 5, 2019
All praise to the man above!! 🙏🏾— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) October 5, 2019
I warned my daughter of strange people if she was working in the press box. She didn’t listen. pic.twitter.com/7yuzMvXOR2— michael stone (@stoney16) October 5, 2019
Aidan Hutchinson says he and Kwity Paye call themselves "salt and pepper."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 5, 2019
“And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it”- Genesis 1:28. We thank God for the many Blessings but this is the best blessing anyone can ask for!!!— Mike McCray II (@CoachMcCray9) October 6, 2019
Baby McCray on the Way May 2020 pic.twitter.com/ydzBB6Kzxy
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M's Defense Puts on a 'Masterpiece' vs. Iowa
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football in a 10-3 win Over Iowa
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players of the Game
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football 10, Iowa 3: Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport: Stanley Discusses Frustrating day Against Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook