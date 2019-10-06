News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Michigan State at Michigan

Sport: Field hockey

When: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Quote of the day

"Iowa will finish the game with one yard rushing ... and a 10-3 loss. Jim Harbaugh MUST do something drastic with the offense this week. Don't care what. Anything different is good."
— TheWolverine's Chris Balas

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M's Defense Puts on a 'Masterpiece' vs. Iowa

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football in a 10-3 win Over Iowa

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players of the Game

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football 10, Iowa 3: Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Tom Kakert, HawkeyeReport: Stanley Discusses Frustrating day Against Michigan

{{ article.author_name }}