TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 7

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 7
Tweets Of The Day
Big Mike Onwenu out here absolutely mauling dudes @_MXKEY @4Warinner #GoBlue x #GoPats pic.twitter.com/ZlidQj4lRU— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 7, 2020
PADS ARE ON.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2020
We're getting closer. 😤 pic.twitter.com/iK5gx59Nss
OUR Leader ...— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 6, 2020
who is the BEST!#NationalCoachesDay #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/ATF5D6HXXH
My younger self would be proud ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dYR0VQbFs8— Jace Howard (@jaceh0ward) October 6, 2020
Game highlights of Michigan commit Frankie Collins. Super bouncy, quick point guard. He transferred to Coronado HS in Las Vegas to play his senior year alongside five-star Jaden Hardy. @umichbball @Balas_Wolverinehttps://t.co/fX3YLsbXzD pic.twitter.com/JK5k8wbf9w— Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) October 6, 2020
“I think he is destined to go up there as one of the best coaches in college basketball ... He’s a terrific teacher and man.” - @umichbball associate head coach @PhilMartelli— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 7, 2020
Phil Martelli, Juwan Howard Prove To Be A Great Match #GoBluehttps://t.co/X4I9ZFn3hu pic.twitter.com/Jxs4T6IMi4
In honor of the Red River Showdown this weekend...— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 6, 2020
What's the best rivalry in college football? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tR44gWsGSk
This chase down block by Frankie Collins is ridiculous.— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) October 6, 2020
He’s so athletic for a PG pic.twitter.com/X7gt6vr3XC
It’s national coaches day and this article makes me happy. Couldn’t think of a better fit for @PhilMartelli - @umichbball is a family and one we couldn’t be happier to be a small part of - now get that championship! #GoBlue https://t.co/oQy4nEmOWq— Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) October 7, 2020
I’m still hurt over this, but some might argue that I did indeed redeem myself by setting both the 50 yard dash and pacer record that same year https://t.co/JaeZQ4VOjd— Chase Winovich (@Wino) October 6, 2020
How it started: Vs. How it ended: pic.twitter.com/FFpFue4r5k— Blue By Ninety (@bluebyninety) October 6, 2020
Join in on my zoom conversation with @Novak3159 and @T_HardJr on October 22 when we talk about our memories of the St. Louis Center when visited there in 2011 and 2012 We will also discuss what is up today. Please join us! #stlouiscenter #SLC60th pic.twitter.com/QWv7OoGiLR— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) October 6, 2020
Rookie of the Week. 👀🏆@_MXKEY https://t.co/PtAGm2LTYd— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Phil Martelli, Juwan Howard Prove To Be A Great Match
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan's Chris Hinton Has 'Learned A Lot,' And He's 'Ready To Show It'
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Local 4-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent One Of Michigan's Top Targets In 2022
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore Talks Michigan, Program Connection
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'Animal' Aidan Hutchinson driven to take game, Michigan to next level
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook