TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 7

{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 7

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Quote Of The Day

“I think he is destined to go up there as one of the best coaches in college basketball ... He’s a terrific teacher and man.”
— Michigan associate head basketball coach Phil Martellin on head coach Juwan Howard

Headlines Of The Day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball: Phil Martelli, Juwan Howard Prove To Be A Great Match

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan's Chris Hinton Has 'Learned A Lot,' And He's 'Ready To Show It'

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Local 4-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent One Of Michigan's Top Targets In 2022

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore Talks Michigan, Program Connection

Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: 'Animal' Aidan Hutchinson driven to take game, Michigan to next level

---

