TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 8

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 8
Tweets of the day
2021 five-star Caleb Houstan is down to 4 schools: Virginia, Duke, Michigan, & Alabama. pic.twitter.com/fIlrH55qzU— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) October 7, 2020
😘— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 7, 2020
HBD, @NStauskas11! 🌶
Hope it's a great year for the former @umichbball star and 2014 B1G POY. pic.twitter.com/iq5mmqFgoL
Juwan Howard: "I'm happy for Coach Harbaugh and his team that they get the opportunity to compete."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 7, 2020
Juwan Howard on coaching son Jace Howard and him wearing the No. 25 jersey: "It's a blessing, man, just to see what Jace has been through. Having your son, who you helped develop, teach and be the young man he is today ... he's an excellent student, he's always embraced Michigan"— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 7, 2020
Juwan Howard on Franz Wagner: "He's a worker. He's always in the gym working on his game, getting up extra shots. He's a student of the game, watching a lot of film. He wants to give everything he can to the team. He's a giver ... He's locked in on the moment."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 7, 2020
How it started. How it ended pic.twitter.com/80ZUkEVmLg— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 7, 2020
How it started: How it ended: pic.twitter.com/v2zNkkyZpO— GoBlueDET (@GoBlueDET) October 6, 2020
HBD, @CharlesWoodson! 🎁🎂🎈— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 7, 2020
Let's celebrate by reliving the @UMichFootball icon's game-sealing INT in the 1995 win vs. OSU. pic.twitter.com/vtE1oY1tgN
Let’s go to work y’all boys 💪🏿 https://t.co/l4MHGkKsx1— Mike Sainristil 🍬 (@MikeSainristil) October 7, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Running Backs Shining, Will Go Four Deep
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Shaun Nua On Mazi Smith, Why He's 'Not Worried' About The Interior D-Line
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Where All 22 Of Michigan's Projected Starters Were Ranked As HS Recruits
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 DT Derrick Shepard Remains High On Michigan
• Staff, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Jay Harbaugh Talks Evans' Return, Charbonnet's Health & More
---
