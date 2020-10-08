 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 8
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 8

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I'm happy for Coach Harbaugh and his team that they get the opportunity to compete."
— Juwan Howard
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Running Backs Shining, Will Go Four Deep

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Shaun Nua On Mazi Smith, Why He's 'Not Worried' About The Interior D-Line

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Where All 22 Of Michigan's Projected Starters Were Ranked As HS Recruits

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Rivals100 DT Derrick Shepard Remains High On Michigan

Staff, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Jay Harbaugh Talks Evans' Return, Charbonnet's Health & More

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}