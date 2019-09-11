The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 11
Tweets of the day
📽 🎞#smsports #goblue #Michigan #TheTEAM #sportscinematography https://t.co/JUnkmkwqey— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) September 11, 2019
- Nowhere To Run -— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 10, 2019
Michigan held Army to their lowest yards per play average since 2015. 😤#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/beK8TJWnW3
“Though I Walk Thru The Valley of The Shadow of Death, I Shall Fear No Evil...” Psalms 23:4✨ pic.twitter.com/BM1Z5FU7la— Jordan Anthony (@__JAnt4) September 10, 2019
Hutchinson Living Dream of Following in Father's Big Footsteps at Michigan #GoBlue #Aidan https://t.co/wEc4aivw4i— Steve Kornacki (@SKORNACKI) September 10, 2019
"I will play football at the University of Michigan." - Aidan Hutchinson, six years ago. 🔮— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 10, 2019
Check it out ... @UMich has been ranked the nation’s THIRD-best public university! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/rzWaCoxrqR— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 10, 2019
Want to cheer on the Wolverines at Wisconsin next week? We're giving away two tickets.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 10, 2019
Head to the Wolverine Forum to see how you can win. 🏈🎟https://t.co/05MsQOBpU5
September 11, 2019 Happy Birthday Anniversary Herman Everhardus! - https://t.co/uPMFb3dEIS pic.twitter.com/o8fSTJHCSC— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 11, 2019
Top-35 forward Lance Ware will make his college decision on Thursday at 4pm, he tells @Rivals. Just visited Michigan. Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State and Providence are also involved https://t.co/Ht3w3whlCG— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 10, 2019
Two great dudes right there @_Dbush11 & #ZachGentry #GoBlue https://t.co/kcQeOdfsHR— Sean Magee (@UMichMagee) September 10, 2019
😂😂 fine fashion only costs $3.99 at Walmart @Kraig2018 https://t.co/4XajdhQy2b— Jess Speight (@JessSpeight52) September 10, 2019
Who’s Team Are You On?— ChadTough Foundation (@chadtough) September 10, 2019
Team Adam: https://t.co/28M4gEwUqT or Team Chase: https://t.co/tZteHUaXLI pic.twitter.com/cuN6bFXQfk
With another looming season of @umichhockey comes another season of the Yostcast, WCBN's @umichhockey podcast! We just finished recording the first episode (it's a special one), so stay tuned at https://t.co/8DlxC66yTJ and https://t.co/QLpxoRHaSi pic.twitter.com/3rPAmJ4Mgk— WCBN Sports Radio (@wcbnsports) September 11, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Drew Hallett, TheWolverine: Inside the Numbers: Michigan's Offensive Concerns After the Army Scare
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Will Keep 'Feeding Winning Keys' to his Team Heading Into bye Week
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: 'A Bunch of Crap' — Don Brown on one Michigan Wolverines/Wisconsin Theory
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Tarik Black Provides Details on his Injury Recovery Timeline, More
• Jason Marcum, A sea of Blue: Kentucky Basketball: Evan Daniels Predicts Lance Ware to UK After Visit From John Calipari
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook