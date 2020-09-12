 The Michigan Wolverines' football program picked up a big commitment yesterday from Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 12

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I didn’t 100 percent know I was coming back to Michigan, so that went through my head once or twice before, but Michigan is ‘Those who stay will be champions.’ I just stuck to that, and that’s what I did. Life is all about patience. You have to be patient; things will come to you. Just working it out, grinding and if you just keep working hard and trust in the process, everything will come together."
— Michigan fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans on Friday afternoon, discussing his 2019 suspension with reporters
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort (ITF): Latest on Fall Football, Practice Standouts and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Means for Michigan

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Positive Virus Cases Remain low, Evidenced by Today's Results

• Greg Dudek, Boston Herald: Tyler Martin Commits to Michigan

{{ article.author_name }}