And it was all @UMichFootball on that day. https://t.co/IXHEuRsZcM— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 11, 2020
The Catch.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 11, 2020
Remember that one, @DesmondHoward?
We have a full season of Michigan Football Classics airing on @971theticketxyt each Saturday, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Tune in tomorrow for that *classic* 1991 Michigan v. Notre Dame contest. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/2DccVVl3DY
HO〽️E #GoBlue @EJHolland_TW @FBCoachDBrown @CoachJim4UM @Thee_Matty_D @Coach_Willey_FB @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/92JkgIzOW9— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) September 12, 2020
100% COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/HLyADBCBmO— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) September 11, 2020
A true technician that understands the HOW and WHY of our system. Glad to have him healthy again. Keep grinding. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/gNqibvAroG— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 11, 2020
A rookie that knows only one speed. Exciting to watch him get better every day. 💪 Go Blue pic.twitter.com/2uZXojmsOA— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 11, 2020
Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) didn’t think long about transferring or going pro. He stuck to the Michigan way: “Those who stay will be champions.”#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/OFkmZW2CX3— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 11, 2020
Chris Evans: "Michigan is 'Those who stay will be champions.' I just stuck to that, and that's what I did."— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 11, 2020
Duncan Robinson's journey is fascinating.@BTNJourney chronicled the @MiamiHEAT sharpshooter's path to @umichbball in this 2016 feature.@D_Bo20's next stop: The Eastern Conference Finals. #NBAPlayoffs— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 11, 2020
Full video ➡️ https://t.co/oMNGgdVvL0 pic.twitter.com/vdWZZrd9u0
Great day back with the #BlueCrew boys!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 11, 2020
Day One ☑️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q6nRupddlb
#ConeysForCroney#ProBlue | #GoBlue | #BlueCrew https://t.co/03XT2PCsgb— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 11, 2020
PSA: If you’re having a fall wedding, please have it on a Friday night.— Jacob Prothro (@JacobProthro) September 11, 2020
Thank you.
💥HELMET BOARD — 9/12 Week 💥— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 11, 2020
RETWEET if we are picking your team to win (left-side) pic.twitter.com/dFSbfj4fZz
Couple of BB&N guys going to hang out at @UMichFootball . Mich got some BB&N dudes @4Warinner @FBCoachDBrown excited to watch the reunion tour! https://t.co/ruPRqipZkq— Mike Willey (@Coach_Willey_FB) September 11, 2020
High knees x Butt kicks x jumping jacks = 😤 pic.twitter.com/HLBeUbT8od— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 11, 2020
Michigan offers Gavin Wismatt, the nation’s top ranked 2022 dual-threat QB #GoBlue https://t.co/O22LqvMfuV— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
Michigan a top school for 2022 Rivals100 DL Dani Dennis-Sutton #GoBlue https://t.co/u8NPeD0FVa— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
Rivals100 TE Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) didn't work out today due to a minor tweak but was out promoting Michigan at the workout. Fully locked in with the Wolverines. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hojTkeLa8F— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
Rising 2023 New England ATH Preston Zinter (@Preston_Zinter) flashed as a pass catcher today. Can play TE or DE at the next level. Holds an early Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PwfHFC5aCH— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
Top 2023 New England QB Pop Watson (@WW3thefuture) can fling the ball down the field. Great deep ball accuracy and impressive arm for an early age. Michigan has already offered. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VmPS9Mndsk— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 11, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Inside the Fort (ITF): Latest on Fall Football, Practice Standouts and More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Means for Michigan
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Breaks Down Commitment to Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Positive Virus Cases Remain low, Evidenced by Today's Results
• Greg Dudek, Boston Herald: Tyler Martin Commits to Michigan
