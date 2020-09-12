"I didn’t 100 percent know I was coming back to Michigan, so that went through my head once or twice before, but Michigan is ‘Those who stay will be champions.’ I just stuck to that, and that’s what I did. Life is all about patience. You have to be patient; things will come to you. Just working it out, grinding and if you just keep working hard and trust in the process, everything will come together."

— Michigan fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans on Friday afternoon, discussing his 2019 suspension with reporters