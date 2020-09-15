TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 15

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 15
Tweets of the day
“There are two kinds of people in this world, those that are humble and those that get humbled. If you’re not the first, you’ll be the second.” #Attacktheday #GoBlue🔵〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) September 14, 2020
History books! First Win, First Sack as the Las Vegas raiders ☠️let’s keep it rolling !— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) September 14, 2020
.@JakeButtTE pic.twitter.com/hcwTDeKoZq— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 15, 2020
Wolverines playing on MNF tonight:— Double BB (@BBsBigHouse1) September 15, 2020
Steelers:
Devin Bush
Chris Wormley
Zach Gentry
Giants:
Jabril Peppers
Titans:
Taylor Lewan
Broncos:
Graham Glasgow
Jake Butt
Devin Bush responds for Daniel Jones’ throw just now pic.twitter.com/6dZoidKEQc— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) September 15, 2020
We feel you, @JabrillPeppers 😤#PITvsNYG | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/Ab7yi6oPCy— New York Giants (@Giants) September 14, 2020
This is great.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 14, 2020
We’re fired up to see @briangriese in his debut game for #MNF! https://t.co/lk5D45uI0q
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Northeast Swing
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Several Former Michigan Wolverines Impress During The NFL's Opening Weekend
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: Duncan Robinson Set For Conference Finals Battle
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Big Ten Plans, RB Depth & More
• Evan Bland, Big Red Today: Big Ten meets deadline by providing documents in Nebraska football players' lawsuit
