 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 15
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-15 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 15

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“He’s one of the best football players that I’ve ever met. He leads by example. He’s vocal. He works hard. He’s detailed. He’s the first to organize something for the guys if there isn’t anything mandatory going on. There is a reason he led the state in sacks. That wasn’t a mistake. That comes from his hard work.”
— Greg Daly, private trainer of Michigan DL commit Dominick Giudice
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Northeast Swing

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Several Former Michigan Wolverines Impress During The NFL's Opening Weekend

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines In The NBA: Duncan Robinson Set For Conference Finals Battle

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Big Ten Plans, RB Depth & More

Evan Bland, Big Red Today: Big Ten meets deadline by providing documents in Nebraska football players' lawsuit

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}