TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 17

 The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 17
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 17

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Stay positive. Test negative. Let's play football."
— Jim Harbaugh

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Dylan McCaffrey, Nico Collins Done at U-M

Austin Fox, .The Wolverine: Sherrone Moore Tabbed As One Of The Game's 10 Best Assistant Recruiters

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The 2020-21 College Basketball Season Will Tip Off On Wednesday, Nov. 25

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Big Ten Schedule Coming Soon, Will Include Opt-Outs, Unique Conclusion

Dave Ablauf, Chad Shepard, MGoBlue.com: Big Ten Football Returning to the Field This Fall; Season to Start Oct. 23-24

