TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 17

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 17
Tweets of the day
MOOOOOOOD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O20UhJ61Oo— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 17, 2020
Joe Milton has four seasons of eligibility remaining pic.twitter.com/SHwibF0SE6— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 17, 2020
Very cool thank you 🙌🏻〽️💙 https://t.co/OweKJWbkYb— Melissa Hutchinson (@MelissaHutch_) September 16, 2020
Let's play. pic.twitter.com/0ANy6G1qo1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2020
Stay positive.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2020
Test negative. @CoachJim4UM says: "Let's play football." pic.twitter.com/MswO1Veb3e
Big Ten will play NINE GAMES this season.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 16, 2020
On Dec. 19, the two division champs will play, BUT so will the teams that finished 2nd in each division, 3rd and so on.
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols and has voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020: https://t.co/b5yHShGb1D— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020
The 14 first-year eligible nominees for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2021! #PFHOF21 pic.twitter.com/TiuLN0mTZk— NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2020
Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020
Decision is in.
“I’m so happy.” - Carlo Kemp— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2020
There’s some renewed energy in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/GHKwQIuja4
2 0 2 0 pic.twitter.com/qNKMj4qjXn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 16, 2020
I just saw on the big ten network at Mott that the Big ten is back and there's going to be Michigan football! I feel so sick but i'm going to fight my infection with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind! I can do it! I promise! @CoachJim4UM @Patriots @GoTeamIMPACT pic.twitter.com/jRAOw1bEke— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) September 16, 2020
mood pic.twitter.com/6voDQ0oLNc— #B1GisBack Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) September 15, 2020
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Football: Dylan McCaffrey, Nico Collins Done at U-M
• Austin Fox, .The Wolverine: Sherrone Moore Tabbed As One Of The Game's 10 Best Assistant Recruiters
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: The 2020-21 College Basketball Season Will Tip Off On Wednesday, Nov. 25
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Big Ten Schedule Coming Soon, Will Include Opt-Outs, Unique Conclusion
• Dave Ablauf, Chad Shepard, MGoBlue.com: Big Ten Football Returning to the Field This Fall; Season to Start Oct. 23-24
---
