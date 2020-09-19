The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 19
Tweets of the day
⚠️ Big Ten Schedule Announcement ⚠️#BigNoonKickoff will unveil the entire Big Ten schedule live on Saturday.— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 19, 2020
📺 10:00 AM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/EfUBGWmM0H
Touchdown run or pancake block? @DEdwards__ 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/LnLPs9BIx1— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 18, 2020
The nation’s No. 2 RB Donovan Edwards ran him over for the TD! 🚚 #flex @DEdwards__— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 19, 2020
(🎥@CSayf23 ) pic.twitter.com/e8e2Huu5Ms
Will Michigan land elite in-state RB Donovan Edwards? @rivalsmike thinks so, but @adamgorney isn't so sure: https://t.co/ey6LfTZXm3 pic.twitter.com/daaesY9KFa— Rivals (@Rivals) September 19, 2020
Legends Classic: UConn, USC, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 18, 2020
Empire Classic: Villanova, NC State, Baylor, Michigan
HOF Tip-Off: Marquette, Minnesota, UCF, URI
Gotham Classic: Syracuse, LSU
HOF Invitational: Florida, Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia, Stanford, Georgia Tech https://t.co/ggO8gLqZ4I
September 19, 2020 Happy Birthday Bob Thornbladh - https://t.co/naBDXd7lTI pic.twitter.com/VuzEncppYP— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 19, 2020
Michigan DB commit Rod Moore making big plays on offense #GoBlue https://t.co/V5e5C8qAGN— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Michigan OL commit Giovanni El-Hadi making plays on defense #GoBlue https://t.co/UU5Esjy4A4— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Stevenson wins 7-3.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 19, 2020
El-Hadi’s sack was arguably the play of the game.
More from El-Hadi (No. 58), now playing left tackle.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 19, 2020
Sterling Heights Stevenson leads 7-3 midway through the fourth. pic.twitter.com/mfBU3vaNqd
More from El-Hadi (No. 58) playing right tackle for Stevenson tonight. pic.twitter.com/b1rqsLq6Ic— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 18, 2020
Final: Traverse City Central 53, Traverse City West 13— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Rivals250 LB and Michigan target Joshua Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) still in the game and making plays at QB #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/5HNOtBcdxO— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Rivals250 LB and Michigan target Joshua Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) commanding the middle tonight. Sheds some blockers and makes the stop. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AFli445zVK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 18, 2020
Rivals250 LB and Michigan target Joshua Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) lines up at WR and mosses this kid for the TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JvRVbqsMZZ— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 18, 2020
Rivals250 LB and Michigan target Joshua Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) throws his second TD of the game. Has done it all tonight. pic.twitter.com/pKmnTsBMGP— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 18, 2020
Rivals250 LB and Michigan target Joshua Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) comes from the other side of the field to make this stop #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QE2DfW3Gqb— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Rivals250 LB and top Michigan target Joshua Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) accounted for five total TDs in a blowout win. Played QB, WR, LB and even punted. Extremely versatile and an impressive looking athlete. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YSkK8vlZ6k— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Breaking News on Jalen Mayfield
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting: Harrison Ingram Picks Stanford
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: ITB Extra: Latest on Donovan Edwards' Recruitment, Decision Timeline, More
• TheWolverine Staff: Wolverine TV: Immediate Takeaways From Michigan Commits and Targets
• Jon Rothstein, College Hoops Today: Sources: Mohegan sun now Looking at Three Different Windows for Bubble Play
