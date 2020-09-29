TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 29

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 29
Tweets of the day
.@UMichFootball respect. ✊@JakeButtTE 🤝 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/LjPxQkQKYY— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2020
Week Two! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XuyAslOStN— Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) September 28, 2020
Jim Harbaugh with an awesome quote tonight while on the radio with @JonJansen77:— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 29, 2020
“We say it all the time here — 'The Team, The Team, The Team' — but there is nothing more important than oneness, and the way the players have responded has been the most encouraging thing.”
Perhaps no other player epitomizes the brilliance of John Beilein and his era more than the unlikely, dare I say, “budding superstar” Duncan Robinson. https://t.co/F0mb2aRBtt— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 28, 2020
Jim Harbaugh goosebump moment for me- my two sons & I shared that Stanford sideline with Jim that fateful day Stanford upset USC in the greatest upset ever. An “Oh my” moment, for sure.— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 28, 2020
Thin line between pride & hubris. But humility never hurts. https://t.co/3JP2oGgSOO
Regardless of the outcome my baby came home to play. I’m beyond proud of you Mo Mo. Mommy loves you so much. #RaiderNation #teammo #proudmom pic.twitter.com/7BL8acqs7l— Nicole Page (@NicolePage0127) September 27, 2020
LeBron James’ worst nightmare pic.twitter.com/fYGwUISaa3— 〽️ (@UMvsEveryone) September 28, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Talks Joe Milton, Jalen Mayfield, Emerging Leaders & More
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: George Rooks Intel; Tyler Martin Breakdown
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Several Already Impressing On Offense
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: NFL Updates: Tom Brady Enjoys His Best Performance In A Tampa Bay Uniform
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: LOOK: Tom Brady and Jake Butt share a moment after Bucs-Broncos game
