No one knows when our next season will begin.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 4, 2020
But @KwityPaye_19 has learned to just be prepared for when that time comes.
More from 1️⃣9️⃣ and how he's improved this offseason. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iuJTmYbrVh
Tyrone Wheatley (@CoachWheat6) had a number of big games.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 3, 2020
None bigger than his 1993 @rosebowlgame MVP effort (15 car.; 235 yards; 3 TDs).
Relive his trio of TDs below, and catch a replay of the @UMichFootball win at 5 p.m. ET Saturday on BTN. 🌹 #TBT pic.twitter.com/WTiZBdYQXU
After the great goal line stand by McCartney’s Monsters in the 1981 Rose Bowl, Don Bracken uncorked a (then) Michigan & Rose Bowl Record punt. Here’s Ufer’s call of that mighty boot...@michiganinsider pic.twitter.com/nTZhB64Flq— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) September 3, 2020
Just drove by an organized youth flag football game, but the Big Ten, with all its resources, is not playing as of now ...— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 3, 2020
Attention to detail is why Ryan is going to be an impact guy up front. 👊Go Blue pic.twitter.com/bYPxVs1L49— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 3, 2020
Big effort yesterday by this Big man. Love his work ethic 💪 pic.twitter.com/gYp6c2TFsw— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 3, 2020
College football returns today 🙌— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) September 3, 2020
RT if your school has won both a men’s basketball and football national title 💪 pic.twitter.com/5Pld7AdNRn
Paye: There are a lot of young guys on this team who have progressed and we saw them coming along ... it sucked to have them cancel the season.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 3, 2020
If other teams are playing, why can't we? Teams played last Saturday; that could be us.
I would for sure play [if we're able to].
Paye: They've given us false hope before [as far as the season goes].— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 3, 2020
We're going to keep practicing and haven't taken our foot off the pedal yet.
Yeah, I believe so [I'll go through the combine on Oct. 24].
Paye: Taylor Upshaw has been making great strides to be a strong No. 2 ... Luiji Vilain as well.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 3, 2020
We have someone we trust in there any time I come off the field.
Paye: Ryan Hayes has taken that leadership role on the o-line and has gotten those guys right.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 3, 2020
Paye: Guys want to win 'Dude of the day' and 'Guy of the day.'— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 3, 2020
Coach Brown has brought it back and has made practice more fun again. Guys are working hard to get those awards.
Check out this absolute 🚀 by @UMichFootball kicker off the #JawboneTee! Listen closely... “It’s gotta be the tee.” It’s 100% the kicker, the Jawbone just lets you experience your full potential! 💣💣💣 #JawboneNation #JawboneEra #RealMenUseTheJawbone @TylerBrown_9 pic.twitter.com/Eugu34oS2x— Genesis Pro Sports (@GenProSports) September 3, 2020
Quinn Hughes, Tyler Motte and @Canucks pushed it to a Game 6, can they make it two in a row? @GoldenKnights vs. @Canucks tonight at 9:45 p.m., on NBCSN#ProBlue | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2sL97GHgMU— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 4, 2020
The Leaders and The Best#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/wOdeX0g0hs— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 3, 2020
Happy Birthday Erik Portillo! pic.twitter.com/JlUPLzTfXO— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) September 3, 2020
#MichiganToday and Michigan Photography present a drone's-eye view of campus. See more photos: https://t.co/4ualdhnnTQ pic.twitter.com/NnR8UWpqlN— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 3, 2020
I’m very excited to announce my 10th offer from The University of Michigan! I can’t thank @UMichFootball enough for the offer! @coachseanriley @4ISP @CDAFootballTX @CoachNua #finishchampions #recruitcoramdeo pic.twitter.com/y29rWiV1if— Jadon Scarlett (@jadon_scarlett) September 3, 2020
Tonight we kick off the top-20 women's ⚽️ games in BTN's history. 📺— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 3, 2020
First up, coming in at No. 20 and 19: pic.twitter.com/F8WAmkdvnO
82nd minute| @umichwsoccer opens the scoring in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament final.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 3, 2020
No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 3 Michigan (11/10/19)
Catch one of the top-20 ⚽️ matches in BTN's history tonight at 9 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/0qV6ZtS4lw
"This is the school I grew up rooting for ..."— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 3, 2020
Meet freshman Abby Finn #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/gPoibLCfhj
