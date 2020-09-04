 Michigan Wolverines football DE Kwity Paye gave an update on his future decision yesterday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-04 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 4

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Just drove by an organized youth flag football game, but the Big Ten, with all its resources, is not playing as of now ..."
— TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie on Twitter last night, describing perfectly the absurdity of the Big Ten's decision to cancel football
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: What Does U-M's Starting O-Line Look Like? Ryan Hayes Reveals the Answer

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Kwity Paye Still Weighing his Decision

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Video: Paye Talks Future NFL Decision, Hayes on U-M's O-Line

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Early Enrollee; Commits Still Solid?

• Heather Dinich, ESPN: Football Oversight Committee Recommends Eight-Game Spring Season

