The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 5
Tweets of the day
1⃣,— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 4, 2020
That's the number of @UMichFootball WRs who have caught four TDs in a B1G road game.
Jehu Chesson is that man, and here's each one from the 2015 2-OT win at Indiana.
Watch the reair at 6 p.m. ET Saturday on Facebook ➡️ https://t.co/MxoEERdFrq pic.twitter.com/93cjUWwFTI
“You just gotta keep the mindset that we’re going to play eventually — and I want to be the best player I can once we get to that point.” - @ryanhayes_7122— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 4, 2020
Catching up with Ryan Hayes 🎥 pic.twitter.com/NlkkN85qKc
Happy #CollegeColorsDay!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 4, 2020
How are you repping the maize and blue today? pic.twitter.com/sT6dgvRp9H
The only question is where, not if, Duncan Robinson lands on @TheAndyKatz's list. 👀 https://t.co/WaA0ZcQKVl— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 4, 2020
Look at Duncan Robinson leading the heat to a 3-0 lead. So inspirational— The Prattle (@PrattleThe) September 5, 2020
And there it is, touchdown pass No. 5 for JJ McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/88XhOcwNRE— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 5, 2020
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 5, 2020
Check out this touchdown pass by Michigan commit and IMG Academy QB JJ McCarthy.
It’s his fourth touchdown pass of the night. pic.twitter.com/P0RJrcVCsE
JJ McCarthy with a rocket for his third touchdown pass of the night: pic.twitter.com/HQg1pFH2SI— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary All-American Julius Franks - https://t.co/lhEAlIs8IX pic.twitter.com/iZAO268cis— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 5, 2020
👀 Half man, half amazing 👀 #ProBlue | #GoBlue | #BlueCrew https://t.co/j2GnCQ27b6— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) September 5, 2020
Quinn Hughes.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) September 4, 2020
He's on another level. @Canucks
CC: @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/UsOcStfYaw
2 Illinois QB's competing in Florida live tonight on @ESPNU at 7pm CT!— BOOM Football (@BOOMfootball) September 4, 2020
IMG Academy 🆚️ Venice
Best of luck to @jjmccarthy09 & @Cblazek4#BOOMNATION 💥 pic.twitter.com/LaWeWMip4H
Control what YOU can control. 💯— ⭕️Chaundee️⚠️Brown (@cbrownballin935) September 4, 2020
Final: Northmont 20, Fairmont 6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Stats for the Michigan commits
Rod Moore: 15 total tackles, 34-yard TD reception
Markus Allen: 8 rec. 87 yards, 1 TD #GoBlue
Michigan WR commit Markus Allen (@MarkusAllen19) does not go down easily #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q17JkwmMZw— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Michigan DB commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) comes back in and immediately makes a stop #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4EVVnbfFlU— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Michigan DB commit Rod Moore (@Rodmoorejr) fills the gap. Now up to a dozen total tackles. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KiW6ci0Bze— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 5, 2020
Wow!!! Blessed To Received an offer from University of Michigan!!💛💙 @CoachBobShoop pic.twitter.com/iqPtIGsjmK— 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐬 III ✞ (@MondsJames) September 4, 2020
Blessed to say I’ve received an Offer from The University of Michigan! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/OuSGf6jcOy— Marvin Jones Jr. (@marvinjonesjrr) September 4, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Big Ten Still Working on Proposal for Presidents' Review
• Austin Fox and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates of Allen, Moore and McCarthy From Their Respective Games
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video: Takeaways From Moore's and Allen's Performances Tonight
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Mel Kiper Tabs Kwity Paye as one of the 20 Best Prospects in the 2021 Draft
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: How J.J. McCarthy Pitches Recruits to Attend Michigan
