“Yahoo.com's Dan Wetzel reported [Pac-12 commissioner Larry] Scott didn’t shy away from saying he is in regular communication with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Nor did he hide his hope that the two leagues might link up for a season on their own schedule – maybe starting Thanksgiving, maybe just waiting until January, Wetzel wrote. They could play each other in the regular season, or maybe a postseason challenge.”

— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas