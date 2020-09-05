 EJ Holland was in attendance last night in Ohio for Michigan Wolverines football commits Rod Moore and Markus Allen.
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 5

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Yahoo.com's Dan Wetzel reported [Pac-12 commissioner Larry] Scott didn’t shy away from saying he is in regular communication with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Nor did he hide his hope that the two leagues might link up for a season on their own schedule – maybe starting Thanksgiving, maybe just waiting until January, Wetzel wrote. They could play each other in the regular season, or maybe a postseason challenge.”
— TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas
Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Big Ten Still Working on Proposal for Presidents' Review

• Austin Fox and EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Live Updates of Allen, Moore and McCarthy From Their Respective Games

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video: Takeaways From Moore's and Allen's Performances Tonight

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Mel Kiper Tabs Kwity Paye as one of the 20 Best Prospects in the 2021 Draft

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: How J.J. McCarthy Pitches Recruits to Attend Michigan

