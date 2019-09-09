The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 9
Tweets of the day
Your Top Defensive Plays from yesterday's win vs. Army -- including that final sack-fumble. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CDuxcpcFVl— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
In the trenches. @aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/acAdIktSzS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
A lot of emotion after that one yesterday. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9sPxjqdT2h— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
So .... if you ever wanted to parachute into The Big House ⬇ 👀#GoBlue | #USASOC pic.twitter.com/907vKrioJd— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 8, 2019
This was truly a special moment!— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) September 8, 2019
THANK YOU to all the servicemen & women who help keep us safe EVERY DAY!#GoBlue https://t.co/d6UHJo0K6F
Just some #framez from Game 2 vs Army#smsports #GoBlue #Michigan #TheTEAM #sportscinematography #football pic.twitter.com/4xZxwK1rbQ— Ryan Wise (@Ry_Wise) September 9, 2019
U-M improved to 12-3 all-time in overtime contests since 2000 and a perfect 5-0 in overtime games at Michigan Stadium.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
VISUAL RECAP » https://t.co/gA0BOPOov2 pic.twitter.com/ZTvgOO2Ylv
Great wknd hanging with the past/present/future of Michigan basketball. Always great to have our alum come home. So proud of all these guys & what they’re doing in their lives @AustinHatch30 @CarisLeVert @D_Bo20 @moritz_weasley @Lanky_Smoove #MichiganMen〽️ pic.twitter.com/0t8P2sOiN1— Saddi Washington (@saddiwashington) September 9, 2019
September 8, 2019
Highlights are up!!!!!!!!— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 8, 2019
A little over 27 minutes long. Win any way you can when you're against a triple option.#GoBluehttps://t.co/0O27IMqpz8
Dan Dierdorf on the call yesterday: "This just doesn't compute.........WHAT ARE WE DOING?!"— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 8, 2019
September 9, 2019 Happy Birthday Thomas Guynes - https://t.co/qXS9adr3Gm pic.twitter.com/xNcxRcx0kQ— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 9, 2019
GO BLUE〽️ @CoachJim4UM @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Pdf7uGKvOi— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) September 8, 2019
We did it. We picked off and opened a signed bottle of @CharlesWoodson Cabernet “Intercept” tonight and nobody got flagged. pic.twitter.com/z6a0pWDVAu— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 9, 2019
13/10 @dog_rates— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 8, 2019
Pups at the pitch. pic.twitter.com/oFp0RL6ccK
Hanging Tough. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dURNx9eDBi— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) September 8, 2019
Women's Soccer Dominates the Defending MAC Champ BGSU on Sunday ... winning 2-0. Here are the highlights! pic.twitter.com/KNyNDJPpjr— mgobluetv (@mgobluetv) September 9, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts and PFF Grades vs. Army
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Falls to No. 10 in Both the AP and Coaches Polls
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene and Chris Balas, Post-Army
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Tom Crawford
• Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Colts WR Devin Funchess Suffers Broken Collarbone
