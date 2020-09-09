TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 9

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 9
Tweets of the day
“It was great, man. I’m 31, and I still remember like it was yesterday.”@WRTreezy made big play after big play during his time at Michigan.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 8, 2020
Roy Roundtree’s Climb To Clutchness And Beyond: https://t.co/6ZvkV6Agsj pic.twitter.com/tEX8qsy26K
Just when it looked like the B1G was getting its act together, it is once again on the verge of the biggest disaster in sports history. If ACC, Big 12, SEC play and finish season (plus NFL, high schools) and the B1G is sitting at home, it will be the ultimate clown show.— Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 8, 2020
"The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports."— The ACC (@theACC) September 8, 2020
Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/1HMj47obc6
Way to go, captain! @JabrillPeppers https://t.co/qxElwFrqHS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2020
Speaker of the Michigan House says the Big Ten “should reverse the decision” and play football https://t.co/IpMwDmtFVG— angelique (@chengelis) September 8, 2020
And, YOUR Wolverines administered over 1,000 tests and ZERO tested positive, Tracy! https://t.co/W5WixGK8EW— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 8, 2020
Interesting comments from Indiana AD Scott Dolson re: Big Ten and football from @Jon_Blau ⬇️ https://t.co/45dnr7vqs9— angelique (@chengelis) September 8, 2020
Getting Better everyday 💪Keep that focus and effort going 👊 pic.twitter.com/LLIBbbtVkW— Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) September 8, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Optimism Fading For Fall Season Despite Harbaugh & Players' Efforts
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Buzz On Every Remaining 2021 Michigan Target
• Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Buy Or Sell: Karsen Barnhart Will Take Over For Jalen Mayfield At RT
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: A Season Of Discontent
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Roy Roundtree's Climb To Clutchness And Beyond
• Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Wolverines adjust to new football helmet shield to combat spread of COVID-19
---
