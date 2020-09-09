 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 9
“I told Denard, throw it up, give me a shot,” Roundtree recalled of the iconic play. “We only got one play to do this or we’re going field goal. “You can see in the video, he looked at me and said he got me. He gave me an opportunity, and the rest was history."
— Roy Roundtree on his game-winning catch against Notre Dame in 2011
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Optimism Fading For Fall Season Despite Harbaugh & Players' Efforts

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: ITB Extra: Buzz On Every Remaining 2021 Michigan Target

Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Buy Or Sell: Karsen Barnhart Will Take Over For Jalen Mayfield At RT

John Borton, The Wolverine: Wolverine Watch: A Season Of Discontent

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Roy Roundtree's Climb To Clutchness And Beyond

Angelique Chengelis, The Detroit News: Wolverines adjust to new football helmet shield to combat spread of COVID-19

