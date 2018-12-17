The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 17
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
December 17, 2018
Let’s give a lot of credit to WMU yesterday. They played a terrific game and that difficult win will make us better. When things were not going well , another sellout crowd help us get it done . Thanks to our fans , students and @MaizeRageUM #GOBLUE— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) December 16, 2018
Full postgame report from yesterday's win over Morgan State! #goblue pic.twitter.com/qwxZ1e3Q4M— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 16, 2018
ICYMI: @JabrillPeppers was a stud in the @Browns win last night.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 16, 2018
The stats: 6 tackles, 1 sack (game-sealer) & 1 INT pic.twitter.com/e2lOI71zP9
The Michigan Hockey family is saddened to hear of Scott Matzka’s passing after his courageous battle with ALS. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/od2vpc2q18— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 16, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Anthony Solomon Commits To U-M
- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst: "Anthony Solomon Is Hyper Athletic"
- Austin Fox, WMU's Steve Hawkins Impressed With Matthews & Teske, Simpson's Shooting
- Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: Young Stud Ethan Calvert Talks U-M Offer
- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan recruiting: Top target reportedly sticks with Florida State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook