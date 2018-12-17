Ticker
football

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 17

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Rdjflui3bc3hdp4diprn
Photo courtesy of Anthony Solomon

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Solomon makes plays and he moves really, really well and he’s really great in coverage"
— Rivals.com Florida analyst Rob Cassidy

Headlines:

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Anthony Solomon Commits To U-M

- Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Analyst: "Anthony Solomon Is Hyper Athletic"

- Austin Fox, WMU's Steve Hawkins Impressed With Matthews & Teske, Simpson's Shooting

- Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: Young Stud Ethan Calvert Talks U-M Offer

- Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press: Michigan recruiting: Top target reportedly sticks with Florida State

---

