The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 29
Tweets of the Day:
Our MOOD with one more sleep.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 29, 2018
See you all tomorrow, Wolverines! #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/IlOtr74V3x
🎶Go Blue! 🎶 @umichband @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/IaV8H7VfKD— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 28, 2018
We will have two new captains for tomorrow’s #CFAPeachBowl:— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2018
▪️@Chase_Winovich
▪️@TheGrantPerry
Congrats, boys! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9qJrVcCi9R
Let's roll, @UMichFootball! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tD1N58Pv5D— De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) December 28, 2018
〽️ vs. 🐊, again. Let's GO BLUE! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hWAW6pTtaF— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) December 28, 2018
.@SheaPatterson_1 and his teammates are just focusing on making plays tomorrow.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2018
Let’s go get that 11th win. #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/laasAAomjO
Last practice of the year with these guys. Such an incredible group of young men to work with. Let’s finish strong tomorrow! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/DZoG0ctz9u— Allen Gant (@coachgant14) December 28, 2018
U-M looks to capture 11 wins for the 10th time in school history.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 28, 2018
Interactive digital guide to get ready for tomorrow. » https://t.co/jndKwyQGc5#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/Fh0m3ppQ8Q
Welco〽e to Atlanta.#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/o1yisJVONQ— #CFAPeachBowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 28, 2018
Lights 💡— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 28, 2018
Camera 🎥
Action 🎬
〽️🏀 is returning to the @BTNJourney #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1HMCUd0rJh
We are ready to get back out on the court at a sold out Crisler this Sunday against Binghamton! If you can't make it out, be sure to catch us live on BTN at noon!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/eKuqKfypey— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 28, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Austin Fox, Biggest Takeaways From What The U-M Players Said In Atlanta This Week
• Chris Balas, Staff Picks: Peach Bowl, Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Florida Gators
• Chris Balas, News & Views: Pep Hamilton On Big Game Woes, Job Interviews & More
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Why Shea Patterson Came Back
• Austin Fox, Breaking Down Every Phase Of Saturday's Florida/Michigan Showdown
---
