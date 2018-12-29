Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 29

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
Rmcmr54kiffd3vgydtvn
The AP

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We're all excited for this opportunity and are in it to win it — from the coaches, to the players, to the managers."
— Chase Winovich

Headlines: 

• Austin Fox, Biggest Takeaways From What The U-M Players Said In Atlanta This Week

• Chris Balas, Staff Picks: Peach Bowl, Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Florida Gators

• Chris Balas, News & Views: Pep Hamilton On Big Game Woes, Job Interviews & More

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Football: Why Shea Patterson Came Back

• Austin Fox, Breaking Down Every Phase Of Saturday's Florida/Michigan Showdown

---

{{ article.author_name }}