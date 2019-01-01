The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 1
Tweets of the Day:
The Wolverines come in at No. 2 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll this week.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Mgb9bnl9DC— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 31, 2018
Ignas Brazdeikis of @umichbball led the 13-0 Wolverines in scoring for the sixth time in his career, tallying 21 points in Michigan’s 74-52 victory against Binghamton on Sunday, earning #B1GMBBall Freshman of the Week honors for the third time this season https://t.co/X8fSlmthw9 pic.twitter.com/pSpD4NK99i— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) December 31, 2018
Freshman @_iggy_braz earns @B1GMBBall Freshman of the Week honors for the third time this season as he scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and went 3-for-3 beyond the arc against Binghamton!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/wBxNIxtAs9— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 31, 2018
This is @Chase_Winovich walking off the field one final time, Saturday in Atlanta.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 31, 2018
Thanks to all of our players — especially our seniors — for the incredible amount of work and effort in what they do everyday.
Forever, #GoBlue. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/7ViIY4lRYI
Not the first, and certainly not the last: @umichbball's @_iggy_braz garners @B1GMBBall frosh laurels for the third time. pic.twitter.com/QgydiYiVUl— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 31, 2018
Today is the first blank page of a 365-page book.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 1, 2019
Let’s write a good one.
Happy New Year! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9ax40dRDDF
Thanks to you all of you fans for riding with us this year.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2019
We're going to regroup and keep working to make 2019 phenomenal. Trust us. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/jFZMrIOyut
Thank you Michigan fans for packing Crisler today. You were the difference. A special thanks to @JohnBeilein, his staff and player’s for their continued support. #GoBlue #michiganfamily 💙💛〽️ pic.twitter.com/1wVMmQXkfM— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) December 31, 2018
Running into 2019 like ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sUlMPO08Fr— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 31, 2018
DOMINANT. #GoBlue https://t.co/WeBf3NTQ9b— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 31, 2018
Ending in a tie today from LCA, we’ll be back on Saturday when we take it outdoors at Notre Dame Stadium. #GoBlue // #GLI54 pic.twitter.com/wFH41sqUn0— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 31, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Monday Musings: Wading Through The Postseason Sewage
• Austin Fox, Ignas Brazdeikis Tabbed As The Big Ten's Freshman Of The Week
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stays At No. 2 In AP Poll
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: All-American Bowl Preview
• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking
---
