Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 1

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
Kbvyv40xdmjtqk33w0gs

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"It doesn't sit well with me. I've tried to be objective, but I hate it, hate it, hate it. If captains are checked out, then maybe the rest of the team isn't that focused either. "
— Doug Skene on players sitting out the Peach Bowl

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Monday Musings: Wading Through The Postseason Sewage

• Austin Fox, Ignas Brazdeikis Tabbed As The Big Ten's Freshman Of The Week

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stays At No. 2 In AP Poll

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: All-American Bowl Preview

• Austin Fox, Michigan Wolverines Football: Monday Morning Quarterbacking

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}