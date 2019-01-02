The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 2
Tweets of the Day:
#OTD in 1902 @UMichFootball won the first Tournament of Roses Game in Pasadena, California. The Wolverines defeated Stanford 49-0 to claim their first National Championship!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 1, 2019
They also won their 11th National Championship on Jan. 1, 1998, going 12-0. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dyDvwBY2Jm
Happy New Year ❗️#GoBlue— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) January 1, 2019
In the last couple weeks, we looked back at the best of 2018 — and showed love to our fans.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 1, 2019
THIS MICHIGAN OF OURS » https://t.co/fLyIIhs98z#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qbS6S5d2tg
Fun to see Grandson Tommy dunking like Matthews , Teske , and Livers ! Good to see @PBeilein is back posting again His 2018-19 LeMoyne College Basketball team is growing daily #GoBlue #gophins https://t.co/7u3bBAbsw1— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) January 1, 2019
👀👀#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue https://t.co/RL1IaI216m— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 1, 2019
Happy New Year to all. It’s about to be filled with great opportunities that will be mastered by task to accomplish them. Wishing the best! Bring it on 2019!🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/8LTPALNxxu— Roy Roundtree (@WRTreezy) January 1, 2019
Catch us outside, how about that pic.twitter.com/wt7DSDkAY1— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) January 1, 2019
Full postgame report from yesterday’s 76-60 win over No. 12 Minnesota! #goblue pic.twitter.com/2LOi2RKNML— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 1, 2019
ICYMI: @umichwbball closed the year with a big upset. Hallie Thome and Amy Dilk scored 14 points apiece to help hand No. 12 @GopherWBB and first-year coach Lindsay Whalen their first loss of the season 76-60 on Monday. https://t.co/u2mKlov1r2— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 1, 2019
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: All-American Bowl Practice Report, Day One
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Time To Ramp It Up Again
• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: When the Run Fails, So Does Michigan
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: UA All-American Game Stock Report
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Chris Hinton Talks Position, Mattison, More
