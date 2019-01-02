Ticker
The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 2

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"Hinton had a great day showing off surprising explosiveness and speed for someone his size"
— Rivals analyst Adam Gorney on Chris Hinton

Headlines:

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: All-American Bowl Practice Report, Day One

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Time To Ramp It Up Again

• Drew Hallet, Inside the Numbers: When the Run Fails, So Does Michigan

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: UA All-American Game Stock Report

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Chris Hinton Talks Position, Mattison, More

