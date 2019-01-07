Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 7

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"The coaches just really like my speed,"
— Dax HIll

Headlines:

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Back To November With An Eye On March

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Jordan Poole, Charles Matthews Lead The Way

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Chris Hinton Talks AA Game, Future Plans

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Dax Hill Grades Performance, Talks U-M Future

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: Michigan 74, IU 63

---

{{ article.author_name }}