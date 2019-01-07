The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 7
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 74, Indiana 63— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 6, 2019
Jordan Poole and @1CMatthews finished with 18 points each. Wolverines are 15-0!#GoBlue🏀〽️ pic.twitter.com/RlisE7C29V
There were so many highlights in tonight's victory over Indiana but here are just a few from @EdUofM!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/TBOHa5JxH3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
Hear everything head coach John Beilein had to say after today's win over No. 21/22 Indiana ⤵️https://t.co/enOjLbSXbx— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
✌️ out , weekend.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 7, 2019
Enjoy this video of Jordan Poole and a couple studs leaving the court tonight. @umichbball 😁#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HcGGYHFOYv
FINAL: Michigan 74, Indiana 63 pic.twitter.com/u3LLvBuRlX— Dustin Johnston (@DJPhotoVideo) January 6, 2019
OH MY JORDAN POOLE. JP has the whole Indiana team on skates 👀🔥〽️ pic.twitter.com/TDaHac9vmz— Wolverine Corner (@WolverineCorner) January 6, 2019
Hail to the Victors. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/V0sFvEDpRa— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
Senior @1CMatthews netted 18 points against the Hoosiers, 16 of which came in the first half of action, while also pulling down 6 rebounds for the Maize and Blue#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/yGsaT2Is2N— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
15 down, 15 dubs #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WvEfpj0iid— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 6, 2019
Sophomore Jordan Poole netted 18 points against Indiana, while grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/8Ecg76albu— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
Junior @Xaviersimpson3 recorded his 25th career double-digit scoring effort and his 5th of the season, scoring 12 points for the Wolverines #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/VBQGRQShIe— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
As a team, the Wolverines committed just 3 turnovers against Indiana, while forcing 7 Hoosier miscues and grabbing 4 steals.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/VXFz4SMW1f— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
Freshman @Brandon_Johns0 had a career day, scoring a career-high 8 points and grabbing a career-best 8 rebounds in just 13 minutes on the floor against Indiana!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/gzfSPRgtzh— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
Take a look at all our photos from today's victory over No. 21/22 Indiana!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
📸: https://t.co/4vBw9lCoaC#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LEZmaP7k5B
May the Force be with you this week!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/OSw7tsAMdQ— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 7, 2019
All night long.#GoBlue | #HOOK pic.twitter.com/F4YvTkCMLx— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 7, 2019
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Back To November With An Eye On March
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Jordan Poole, Charles Matthews Lead The Way
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Chris Hinton Talks AA Game, Future Plans
• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: Dax Hill Grades Performance, Talks U-M Future
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball Instant Recap: Michigan 74, IU 63
