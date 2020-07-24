The University of Michigan released its latest virus testing results today among everyone it has tested, and the statistics were once again encouraging. The school's most recent testing dates ran from July 20-21, with 94 total people (both staffers/coaches and student-athletes) being checked out. Of those 94, only four (4.2 percent) tested positive.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (AP Images)

The overall testing Michigan has done over the last several weeks has been met with overwhelmingly positive results, with 729 total humans (again, both student-athletes and coaches/staffers) having been examined. Of those 729, only 13 (1.7 percent) have had the virus. Five-hundred and fifty-nine total student-athletes have been examined, and have made up 12 of the 13 total positive tests at the University. Of the 170 staff members who have been looked at, only one was found to have had the disease.

The Maize and Blue's results have been more positive than most other schools' around the nation, with Ohio State, Maryland, Indiana and Michigan State all having paused voluntary workouts (OSU has since resumed). The Spartans were the latest to halt their workouts yesterday, after a single staff member was found to have had the virus. Despite the positive numbers and statistics in Ann Arbor as of late, uncertainty still surrounds the Michigan football program as it prepares to kick off fall camp. No final decisions have yet been made on whether a season will be played in the fall, though it has been determined that Big Ten members will only play games against other conference opponents (again, if a season does indeed occur). The Wolverines' non-conference showdowns against Washington, Ball State and Arkansas State have been canceled as a result.

A lot of speculation about NCAA Board of Governors meeting today. Most do not expect major action re: DI fall sports, but a caveat: “Unless you’re hearing it from the presidents themselves, nobody knows what will happen. Get them in a room and you don’t know what they’ll decide.” — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 24, 2020