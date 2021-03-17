 Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Michigan Recruits We Saw At Atlanta 7-On-7
EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the top five Michigan Wolverines football recruits from the Atlanta 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines football recruit Myles Pollard is visiting Ann Arbor this weekend.
Michigan Wolverines football recruit Myles Pollard is visiting Ann Arbor this weekend. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)
---

