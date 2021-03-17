Wolverine TV: Five Best Michigan Recruits We Saw At Atlanta 7-On-7
The Wolverine's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the top five Michigan Wolverines football recruits from the Atlanta 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Discusses Quarterbacks, Spring Practice, More
RELATED: Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore On Michigan, Training With Devin Gardner
